Maryam Nawaz shares truck art inspiring Nawaz Sharif's return

Combo of a picture of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and truck art she shared on Twitter.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Monday shared a picture of truck art that inspired the return of her father, Nawaz Sharif, amid the ongoing speculations about whether the PML-N supremo will come back to the country or not.



The picture Maryam shared on her official Twitter handle showed the back of a truck painted with Nawaz's picture and words of a Saraiki language song which translate to:

"Come back oh beloved. You are needed."

The PML-N vice president had recently shared another picture in which a caption could be seen written on the back of a rickshaw, which meant, "Nawaz Sharif, we want the old Pakistan back."

There have been rumours about the former prime minister striking a deal and returning to Pakistan, which had drawn a strong reaction from government officials, who rejected the notion that Nawaz might be forgiven.



Meanwhile, Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Babar Iftikhar had also categorically rejected the impression there was "a deal" in the works with Nawaz.

