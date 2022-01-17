 
pakistan
Monday Jan 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Maryam Nawaz shares truck art inspiring Nawaz Sharif's return

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 17, 2022

Combo of a picture of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and truck art she shared on Twitter.
PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Monday shared a picture of truck art that inspired the return of her father, Nawaz Sharif, amid the ongoing speculations about whether the PML-N supremo will come back to the country or not.

The picture Maryam shared on her official Twitter handle showed the back of a truck painted with Nawaz's picture and words of a Saraiki language song which translate to:

"Come back oh beloved. You are needed."

The PML-N vice president had recently shared another picture in which a caption could be seen written on the back of a rickshaw, which meant, "Nawaz Sharif, we want the old Pakistan back."

There have been rumours about the former prime minister striking a deal and returning to Pakistan, which had drawn a strong reaction from government officials, who rejected the notion that Nawaz might be forgiven.

Meanwhile, Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Babar Iftikhar had also categorically rejected the impression there was "a deal" in the works with Nawaz.

