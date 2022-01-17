 
Showbiz
Monday Jan 17 2022
Javed Akhtar turns 77, Farhan & Zoya Akhtar pen heartfelt birthday messages for dad

Monday Jan 17, 2022

Veteran lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar turns a year older today as he is celebrating his 77th birthday today, on January 17.

Fans and his industry peers wished the screenwriter with special wishes and love-filled messages on his special day.

The award-winning lyricist also received love from his family members as his son, renowned actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar shared a heartfelt tribute for his father on his big day.


Taking to his Instagram handle, the Toofan actor shared a black-and-white old snap of his dad and penned a loving note, that reads: "This is how I’ve always known you to be .. thoughtful, restless, curious and always searching for what’s beyond the obvious. Hope you realise how many you’ve inspired to try and live that way. Happy birthday Pa ..."

In the shared photo, a young Javed Akhtar can be seen standing near the sea and enjoying the view. The Sky Is Pink actor’s post received love from fans and his ladylove Shibani Dandekar.


In another post, the Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobara star shared a family picture, featuring his dad, Shabana Azmi, Zoya and others, to mark the special occasion.

Javed’s daughter, Zoya Akhtar also wished her dad on his birthday. Sharing an old painting of her father, the Dil Dhahdkne Do director wrote, “Forever Cowboy #happybirthdaypa #loveyou #javedakhtar.”



