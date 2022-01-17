 
pakistan
Monday Jan 17 2022
By
Web Desk

PTI to issue show-cause notice to Noor Alam Khan for criticising incumbent govt

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 17, 2022

  • Defence Minister Pervez Khattak will issue show-cause to Noor Alam.
  • "Pervez Khattak has no right to issue show-cause notices as he is “not the chairman of the party”, Khan says. 
  • "I will raise voice against inflation and unemployment even if it is considered a violation”, says MNA.

ISLAMABAD: The PTI on Monday has decided to issue a show-cause notice to one of its members of the National Assembly Noor Alam Khan and has ordered him to explain why he criticised the incumbent government, Geo News reported.

According to sources, Federal Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, who is the president of PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, will issue a show-cause notice to Noor Alam to clarify his position. 

Speaking during a parliamentary meeting at the National Assembly, the MNA had lashed out at the PTI-led government and criticised its policies — a move that led the government to take notice of his actions. 

Speaking during Geo News' programme "Jirga", the MNA had said that Pervez Khattak has "no right to issue a show-cause notice to him" as he is “not the chairman of the party”, adding that he has not broken any code of conduct.

The ruling party's MNA said that he will raise his voice against inflation and unemployment even if it is considered a “violation”.

"I don't care how many show-cause notices are issued against me," he said.

Noor further said that he is an elected representative and will highlight issues that he deems important as it is his responsibility.

— Thumbnail image: Facebook/File

More From Pakistan:

Law ministry issues notification regarding appointment of Justice Umar Ata Bandial as CJP

Law ministry issues notification regarding appointment of Justice Umar Ata Bandial as CJP
Kazakhstan ambassador calls on COAS Gen Bajwa, appreciates Pakistan’s role in regional stability

Kazakhstan ambassador calls on COAS Gen Bajwa, appreciates Pakistan’s role in regional stability
Karachi: 2 dead as fire breaks out in private hospital

Karachi: 2 dead as fire breaks out in private hospital
SHC orders action against illegal parking mafia

SHC orders action against illegal parking mafia

Probe committee seeks more time to complete investigation on Murree tragedy: sources

Probe committee seeks more time to complete investigation on Murree tragedy: sources
Three, including a Pakistani man, dead in UAE suspected drone attack

Three, including a Pakistani man, dead in UAE suspected drone attack
Youth biggest resource of Pakistan: PM Imran Khan

Youth biggest resource of Pakistan: PM Imran Khan
Maryam Nawaz shares truck art inspiring Nawaz Sharif's return

Maryam Nawaz shares truck art inspiring Nawaz Sharif's return
Demolition of illegal buildings affecting traffic flow starts in Murree

Demolition of illegal buildings affecting traffic flow starts in Murree
Putin first Western leader to show empathy towards Muslim sentiments: PM Imran Khan

Putin first Western leader to show empathy towards Muslim sentiments: PM Imran Khan
Tweeps call on Shafqat Mehmood to shut educational institutes

Tweeps call on Shafqat Mehmood to shut educational institutes

Latest

view all