PTI to issue show-cause notice to Noor Alam Khan for criticising incumbent govt

ISLAMABAD: The PTI on Monday has decided to issue a show-cause notice to one of its members of the National Assembly Noor Alam Khan and has ordered him to explain why he criticised the incumbent government, Geo News reported.

According to sources, Federal Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, who is the president of PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, will issue a show-cause notice to Noor Alam to clarify his position.

Speaking during a parliamentary meeting at the National Assembly, the MNA had lashed out at the PTI-led government and criticised its policies — a move that led the government to take notice of his actions.

Speaking during Geo News' programme "Jirga", the MNA had said that Pervez Khattak has "no right to issue a show-cause notice to him" as he is “not the chairman of the party”, adding that he has not broken any code of conduct.

The ruling party's MNA said that he will raise his voice against inflation and unemployment even if it is considered a “violation”.

"I don't care how many show-cause notices are issued against me," he said.

Noor further said that he is an elected representative and will highlight issues that he deems important as it is his responsibility.

— Thumbnail image: Facebook/File