Monday Jan 17 2022
Monday Jan 17, 2022

Katy Perry reveals Orlando Bloom's most irritating habit: Watch

Katy Perry has talked about her partner Orlando Bloom's 'most annoying habit' in a recent interview with Heart.

During the chat with hosts, Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston the Dark Horse singer revealed Bloom's obsession with flossing despite having brilliant teeth.

“Oh my God, he loves to floss, which thank God because some partners don’t and it’s disgusting and he has brilliant teeth," she said.

Opening up on the same Perry also revealed that while it is a good habit, there's something about the way Bloom flosses his teeth that irritates her.

"But he leaves the floss, everywhere, on the side of my bed, and in the car, and on the kitchen table, I’m like, ‘There are bins everywhere," she added.

For unversed, the couple share 16-month-old daughter Daisy Dove.

