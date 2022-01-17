Pakistan transfers funds, salary to widow of Priyantha Kumara

Srilankan citizen Priyantha Kumara. — Twitter

Pakistan has transferred funds and first salary to the widow of the Sri Lankan citizen Priyantha Kumara on Monday, Geo News reported.

According to a statement issued by the PTI on Twitter, funds worth $100,000, along with a first salary worth $1,667, have been transferred to the bank account of the widow of Kumara in Sri Lanka.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced that the business community in Sialkot has accumulated $100,000 for the family of the deceased and that they will continue to send his salary to his widow.

The incident

Priyantha Kumara, working as a manager at a private factory in Sialkot, was tortured to death in December by a mob after being accused of blasphemy.

Workers of a garment industry, located on Sialkot’s Wazirabad Road, had alleged that the foreigner had committed blasphemy. He was subsequently lynched and his body set on fire.

The mob had also vandalised the factory and blocked traffic, according to police.

The brutal murder had drawn widespread condemnation from senior government functionaries, including the prime minister and president, as well as the military's top leadership, who promised to bring all those involved to the book.

Over 100 arrested

Police had arrested more than 100 suspects, including two described as the main accused, and registered a case in this regard.

According to a handout issued by the Punjab police spokesman, a case has been registered under the provisions of the Anti-Terrorism Act with the police as the complainant.