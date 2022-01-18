 
entertainment
Bella Hadid sheds light on her depressive episodes in new interview

Tuesday Jan 18, 2022

Bella Hadid sheds light on her depressive episodes in new interview

Bella Hadid, who shared a series of her sad selfies back on November, has revealed that the move made her less lonely.

 The 25-year-old model opened up on her depressive episodes in conversation with WSJ. Magazine, saying: "That post made me less lonely because I had a lot of people that have reached out saying, "I feel that way too."

Gigi Hadid's sister said: "[When shared my selfies] it was to make sure that anybody that was feeling that way knew it was okay to feel that way...Even though on Instagram things look so beautiful, at the end of the day, we are all cut from the same cloth."

The fashionista added: "I felt like it was just good for me to be able to speak my truth and at some point I wasn't able to post nice pretty pictures anymore. I was over it."

She continued: 'I don't know if that's not what people want on Instagram, and that's fine. I don't have to be on Instagram forever. I feel like real is the new real, and that's what's important to me.'

Bella Hadid, who went through so many 'depressive episodes' would send sad selfies to her mother Yolanda and doctor whenever she experienced 'excruciating and debilitating mental and physical pain.'

