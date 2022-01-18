Karachi cop kills himself to avoid arrest for murder of newly-married man: police

On January 17, it was reported that four people, including a policeman, had been arrested for killing a youth, Shah Rukh, in front of his mother and sister on Kashmir Road. Photo: Screengrab of Kashmir Road murder scene.

A policeman in Karachi took his own life to avoid being arrested for his alleged involvement in the murder of a newly married youth in front of his mother and sister.



The case has taken a new turn after the police said the constable took his life to avoid being arrested during an overnight raid by the Special Investigation Unit of Karachi police in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Block 7.

On January 17, it was reported that four people, including a policeman, had been arrested for killing a youth, Shah Rukh, in front of his mother and sister on Kashmir Road.

Though the other accused were not named, the name of the policeman was published and his past crimes were also cited. Other detainees include his informer and two other suspects.



The media reports said these arrests were made in Surjani Town, Gulshan-e-Maymar and other areas.

"The accused shot himself in the head and died on the spot," according to the police.

A video also surfaced on social media immediately after the death of the constable in which the alleged officials of the raiding police party can be heard using bad language with the body of the deceased.