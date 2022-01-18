Watch: Aiman Khan babygirl Amal owns the stage with her singing

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt's little munchkin Amal is receiving praises for her singing skills.

The two-year-old turned to serenade guests Monday night as she broke into Frozen track Let It Go at a wedding.

Amal, who had donned black ethnic wear for the night got up on stage to sing with the mic while she earned cheers from mother Aiman Khan, and aunt Minal Khan.

The same day, social media diva Aiman took to her Instagram t document her look from the wedding. Aiman slipped into a pink outfit from famous Pakistani designer while she left fans swooning with her style.



