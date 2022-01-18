Murad Raas wants Punjab’s private schools to add dupattas, caps to school uniform

Punjab Education Minister Murad Ras speaking at a press conference. Photo: Screengrab/TwitterVideo

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas has directed private schools to make dupattas or scarves a compulsory part of the school uniform for female students and caps for male students.

Speaking at a press conference in Lahore, the Punjab education minister said that the Punjab Assembly has passed a bill making the teaching of the Holy Quran with translation compulsory for primary students as well as students of classes six to 12.

He said that the bill to teach Holy Quran with translation has been passed for the first time in Pakistan and will be implemented soon.



For this, the minister said that private schools' uniforms should be revised.

The provincial education minister directed schools to provide male students with caps and female students with dupattas or scarves with their uniform.

Additionally, he stated that there are over 30,000 vacancies for teachers in Punjab schools and would be filled soon.

According to Murad Raas, no decision has been made to close educational institutions as a result of COVID-19 as yet. Educational institutions will also remain open until other departments are closed.

Murad Raas said Monday no decision had been made yet on closing schools and other educational institutions in the province.

The education minister, addressing an event, noted that the main reason behind the spread of coronavirus were public gatherings, as he stated that COVID-19 SOPs were being followed in schools.

Raas said the government has recommended cutting down the attendance to 50% of students who are under 12 years old. He highlighted that a majority of students had already been inoculated.