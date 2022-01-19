Lara Dutta confesses Salman Khan calls her post-midnight to date

Lara Dutta is spilling some never-before-heard facts about her former and current co-stars.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama in a recent episode, Lara Dutta revealed the sleeping habits of friends Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar in a fiery rapid-fire segment.

Lara's Partner co-star Salman Khan only calls her after midnight owing to his unique sleeping schedule.

"He still calls me post-midnight. Salman wakes up at that time only and that is the time I receive his calls," revealed Lara.



On the mention of Akshay Kumar, Lara confessed that “He still wakes up before anybody else ever wakes up in their life.”

