Wednesday Jan 19 2022
PTA warns public to refrain from paying advance money to Starlink

Wednesday Jan 19, 2022

A logo of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority. — Twitter/File
  • PTA says Starlink has neither applied for nor obtained any license from the authority.
  • Authority has already taken up the matter with Starlink.
  • The directions come after Starlink, through its website, is asking subscribers to pay a deposit of $99.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Wednesday said satellite broadband provider Starlink has neither applied for nor obtained any license from the authority to operate and provide internet services in Pakistan.

According to a statement issued in this regard, the PTA advised the general public in their own interest that they must refrain from engaging in any pre-booking orders being placed on Starlink or any of its associated websites.

"The directions came in the wake of reports that Starlink, through its website, is asking intended subscribers to pay a deposit of $99 (refundable) as pre-order for equipment/services," the statement read.

The PTA further added that PTA has already taken up the matter with Starlink to stop taking pre-order bookings from intended consumers with immediate effect as the company has not been granted any license for the provision of internet services in Pakistan.

