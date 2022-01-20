 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 20 2022
By
Web Desk

French actor Gaspard Ulliel dies at 37 after ski accident

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 20, 2022

French actor Gaspard Ulliel dies at 37 after ski accident

French actor Gaspard Ulliel, known for appearing in Chanel perfume ads and portraying fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent in a 2014 biopic, has died at 37 following a ski accident in the Alps, French media reported on Wednesday.

Ulliel, who won a French Cesar award in 2017 for best actor for his role in “It’s Only the End of the World,” a film by director Xavier Dolan, was the face of the Bleu de Chanel men’s fragrance.

“French cinema is losing a huge talent, full of charm and energy,” French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire posted on Twitter.

On Tuesday afternoon, Ulliel had collided with another skier on a blue ski trail, an intermediate slope, in the town of Montvalezan in eastern France, the prosecutor of nearby Albertville said in a statement.

She said Ulliel was unconscious after the collision and was taken by helicopter to a Grenoble hospital, where he died on Wednesday. The other skier was unharmed...Reuters

More From Entertainment:

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz shunning Victoria's designer range for wedding

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz shunning Victoria's designer range for wedding
Queen rejected Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'inappropriate' request

Queen rejected Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'inappropriate' request
Harry Styles announces rescheduled ‘Love On Tour 2022’ for UK, Europe and South America

Harry Styles announces rescheduled ‘Love On Tour 2022’ for UK, Europe and South America
Megan Fox can never take off Machine Gun Kelly's love ring: Here's why

Megan Fox can never take off Machine Gun Kelly's love ring: Here's why
Love hurts: Machine Gun Kelly reveals 'painful' detail of Megan Fox's engagement ring

Love hurts: Machine Gun Kelly reveals 'painful' detail of Megan Fox's engagement ring
Kim Kardashian dresses her famous figure in black tiny top as she basks sunshine at beach

Kim Kardashian dresses her famous figure in black tiny top as she basks sunshine at beach
Prince Harry can't 'pick and choose' where he gets security, says ex-royal cop

Prince Harry can't 'pick and choose' where he gets security, says ex-royal cop
'Do you support Prince Andrew?' Prince William tight-lipped over reporter's question

'Do you support Prince Andrew?' Prince William tight-lipped over reporter's question
Prince Andrew deletes, limits social media accounts after losing royal titles

Prince Andrew deletes, limits social media accounts after losing royal titles
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding date revealed: Victoria won't design couple's dress

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding date revealed: Victoria won't design couple's dress
Prince Andrew, Ghislaine Maxwell's 'intimate' relationship unearthed by ex palace aide

Prince Andrew, Ghislaine Maxwell's 'intimate' relationship unearthed by ex palace aide

Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez flaunts her diamond engagement ring

Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez flaunts her diamond engagement ring

Latest

view all