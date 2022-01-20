 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew High School to get a new name

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 20, 2022

Prince Andrew High School to get a new name

Prince Andrew High School in Dartmouth, N.S., says it will have a new name in time for the 2022-2023 school year.

The school named after the second son of Queen Elizabeth decided to change its name after Andrew was accused of raping a teenage girl.

"The name of a school should be reflective of our school community and uphold our values as a safe and inclusive learning space for all," principal Craig Campbell wrote in an email to parents.

"Our hope is to continue to build our identity as a positive, supportive and respectful community, with a name to match."

The school was named after Prince Andrew in 1960.Campbell said the school created a six-person renaming committee comprised of students, staff, members of the school advisory council and community.

In the coming weeks, people will be invited to submit new names for the school. Anyone can submit a name. The committee will evaluate the names and allow students to vote. The top three recommendations will be sent to the Halifax Regional Centre for Education for final approval. 

More From Entertainment:

Jon Stewart to receive Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

Jon Stewart to receive Mark Twain Prize for American Humor
French actor Gaspard Ulliel dies at 37 after ski accident

French actor Gaspard Ulliel dies at 37 after ski accident
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz shunning Victoria's designer range for wedding

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz shunning Victoria's designer range for wedding
Queen rejected Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'inappropriate' request

Queen rejected Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'inappropriate' request
Harry Styles announces rescheduled ‘Love On Tour 2022’ for UK, Europe and South America

Harry Styles announces rescheduled ‘Love On Tour 2022’ for UK, Europe and South America
Megan Fox can never take off Machine Gun Kelly's love ring: Here's why

Megan Fox can never take off Machine Gun Kelly's love ring: Here's why
Love hurts: Machine Gun Kelly reveals 'painful' detail of Megan Fox's engagement ring

Love hurts: Machine Gun Kelly reveals 'painful' detail of Megan Fox's engagement ring
Kim Kardashian dresses her famous figure in black tiny top as she basks sunshine at beach

Kim Kardashian dresses her famous figure in black tiny top as she basks sunshine at beach
Prince Harry can't 'pick and choose' where he gets security, says ex-royal cop

Prince Harry can't 'pick and choose' where he gets security, says ex-royal cop
'Do you support Prince Andrew?' Prince William tight-lipped over reporter's question

'Do you support Prince Andrew?' Prince William tight-lipped over reporter's question
Prince Andrew deletes, limits social media accounts after losing royal titles

Prince Andrew deletes, limits social media accounts after losing royal titles
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding date revealed: Victoria won't design couple's dress

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding date revealed: Victoria won't design couple's dress

Latest

view all