Thursday Jan 20 2022
By
Abdul Majid Bhatti

PSL 2022: Atif Aslam, Aima Baig to perform live at opening ceremony

By
Abdul Majid Bhatti

Thursday Jan 20, 2022

Singers Atif Aslam (left) and Aima Baig. — Instagram/Pinterest
  • PSL 7 opening ceremony to be held live if all goes according to plan.
  • COVID situation not encouraging as some PSL officials have tested positive.
  • PCB says they are taking all measures to move tournament forward.

KARACHI: Atif Aslam and Aima Baig are set to perform live and sing the anthem of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the opening ceremony at National Stadium — if all goes as planned.

Some bits of last year's opening ceremony were recorded in Turkey, Istanbul, and aired on TV due to COVID restrictions. However, 20% crowd was in attendance.

The recording for this year's anthem has been completed and the initial lyrics, according to Geo News are: "Hath hawa mai uthalay, dilon ka hosla barhalay, shoor zara tu machalay."

Read more: Atif Aslam, Aima Baig to sing PSL 2022 anthem

Senior sports correspondent Abdul Majid Bhatti told Geo News that the current situation due to the Omicron variant is not encouraging, as recently 10 Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) staff members tested COVID-19 positive.

Several people others have tested, including PSL officials Usman Wahla and Oun Zaidi, Quetta Gladiators' skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed's wife and mother, he said.

Bhatti said despite the challenges, the PCB was taking all-out measures to kick-start the tournament.

He noted that the PCB had increased the team strength for the franchises, as even if 12 players test negative for COVID out of 20, they can play.

"The first match is set to take place at 7pm on January 27 at the NSK, but before that, [the singers] will perform [...] PCB is determined to take all steps to move this tournament forward," he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the NCOC had approved 25% crowd attendance for the PSL 2022 Karachi-leg matches, while children under the age of 12 will not be allowed to enter the stadium due to rising coronavirus cases.

