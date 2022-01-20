 
pakistan
Thursday Jan 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Temperature in Karachi may drop to single digit from January 22 to 26: Met office

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 20, 2022

A representational image of a man wrapped in a shawl. — Reuters
A representational image of a man wrapped in a shawl. — Reuters

  • Met depart says a system of westerly wave is heading towards south Punjab.
  • PMD says that under the influence of weather system, strong winds and a moderate wave of cold is expected.
  • Met department says Karachi is likely to expect strong winds from tomorrow. 

Karachi is ready to receive another cold wave and strong winds as the Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) has forecast a further drop in temperature, Geo News reported.

Mercury in the city is likely to drop to single digits ranging from eight to nine degrees Celsius from January 22-26, the PMD said.

According to the met department, a system of the westerly wave is heading towards south Punjab and under its influence, strong winds and a moderate wave of cold is expected.

Karachi is likely to expect strong winds from tomorrow (January 21) with a speed of 36 to 45 kilometres per hour (Kmph), while in coastal areas, the speed of winds could escalate to 60 Kmph, it said.

According to the PMD, under the influence of the westerly system, the temperature in most cities of Sindh may drop further ranging between four to five degrees Celsius.

More From Pakistan:

Makhdoom Tariq made SAPM on overseas Pakistanis, human development

Makhdoom Tariq made SAPM on overseas Pakistanis, human development
Country registered 14-year high GDP growth in 2021 despite COVID-19: Asad Umar

Country registered 14-year high GDP growth in 2021 despite COVID-19: Asad Umar
Shadab or Wahab: Who will dominate PSL7?

Shadab or Wahab: Who will dominate PSL7?

Blast in Lahore's Anarkali Bazaar kills at least 2, injures 26

Blast in Lahore's Anarkali Bazaar kills at least 2, injures 26
Coronavirus: Sindh notifies new restrictions for schools under NCOC guidelines

Coronavirus: Sindh notifies new restrictions for schools under NCOC guidelines
Rana Shamim affidavit: IHC indicts ex-judge in contempt case

Rana Shamim affidavit: IHC indicts ex-judge in contempt case
COVID-19: Pakistan ranks second on Economist’s normalcy index

COVID-19: Pakistan ranks second on Economist’s normalcy index
COVID-19 tightens grip over Karachi as positivity rate crosses 40% again

COVID-19 tightens grip over Karachi as positivity rate crosses 40% again
After IHC reinstatement, Tariq Banuri re-assumes charge as HEC chairman

After IHC reinstatement, Tariq Banuri re-assumes charge as HEC chairman
Pakistan records second highest daily COVID-19 case count since pandemic started in 2020

Pakistan records second highest daily COVID-19 case count since pandemic started in 2020
Pakistan's economic woes cast doubt on PTI govt's fate

Pakistan's economic woes cast doubt on PTI govt's fate
Govt sets eyes on amending laws governing criminal cases

Govt sets eyes on amending laws governing criminal cases

Latest

view all