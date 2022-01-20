Temperature in Karachi may drop to single digit from January 22 to 26: Met office

A representational image of a man wrapped in a shawl. — Reuters

Met depart says a system of westerly wave is heading towards south Punjab.

PMD says that under the influence of weather system, strong winds and a moderate wave of cold is expected.

Met department says Karachi is likely to expect strong winds from tomorrow.

Karachi is ready to receive another cold wave and strong winds as the Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) has forecast a further drop in temperature, Geo News reported.

Mercury in the city is likely to drop to single digits ranging from eight to nine degrees Celsius from January 22-26, the PMD said.

According to the met department, a system of the westerly wave is heading towards south Punjab and under its influence, strong winds and a moderate wave of cold is expected.

Karachi is likely to expect strong winds from tomorrow (January 21) with a speed of 36 to 45 kilometres per hour (Kmph), while in coastal areas, the speed of winds could escalate to 60 Kmph, it said.

According to the PMD, under the influence of the westerly system, the temperature in most cities of Sindh may drop further ranging between four to five degrees Celsius.