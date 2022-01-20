 
pakistan
Thursday Jan 20 2022
Watch: Funny video of man taking roller coaster ride goes viral

Thursday Jan 20, 2022

— Screenshot via Facebook

Social media is a place where videos take no longer than a minute to go viral. And once again, this Pakistani guy didn't disappoint in tickling people's funny bones. 

Recently, a hilarious video started doing the rounds on the internet in which a guy could be seen "scared to death" on a roller-coaster ride which was posted by his friend. 

In the short video, he could be seen begging before his friend to "stop the ride" while screaming on top of his lungs as the roller coaster reaches on top. 

The video grabbed the attention of social media users and people couldn't resist tagging their friends to reminisce the times when they took a roller coaster ride. 

