Friday Jan 21 2022
By
Sibt-e-Arif

Abu Dhabi attack: Body of Pakistani expatriate arrives in Peshawar

By
Sibt-e-Arif

Friday Jan 21, 2022

An ambulance carrying mortal remains of Mamoor Khan, who died in an attack in Abu Dhabi arrives in Peshawar. Photo: Overseas Pakistanis Foundation
  • Pakistani diplomatic staff receives remains of Mamoor, killed in UAE attack, at Peshawar airport.
  • Pakistan embassy in Abu Dhabi says Mamoor's body was flown to Pakistan on Thursday.
  • Say Pakistanis injured in attack are being treated at a local hospital in Abu Dhabi.

ABU DHABI: The remains of Mamoor Khan, the Pakistani national who was killed in the Abu Dhabi drone attack, were repatriated and delivered to his family in Peshawar, The News reported Friday.

A statement issued by the Pakistani embassy in Abu Dhabi on their official Twitter handle said that Khan’s body was flown from Abu Dhabi to the Peshawar Airport on Thursday, where it was received by the Pakistani diplomatic staff.

Mamoor, 29, who hailed originally from the Waziristan region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, had been residing in the UAE for the last three years, where he worked as a helper at the Abu Dhabi Oil Company.

The hapless Pakistani was present on the site working when the deadly attack took place, an embassy official said.

According to the Pakistani embassy, the injured Pakistani citizens are being treated at a local hospital in Abu Dhabi.

Three, including a Pakistani national, were killed and six others were wounded in a drone strike on January 17 in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. The Houthi rebels are being strongly condemned from all over the world, including Pakistan, after the attack.

