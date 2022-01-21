 
Showbiz
Friday Jan 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Nadia Khan reacts to Sharmila Faruqui's anger: 'I love women who dress up at all ages'

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 21, 2022

Nadia Khan reacts to Sharmila Faruquis anger: I love women who dress up at all ages
Nadia Khan reacts to Sharmila Faruqui's anger: 'I love women who dress up at all ages'

Nadia Khan is responding to Sharmila Faruqi's fury with a video message.

The host turned to her social media on Thursday to post a clip after she was accused of allegedly mocking the makeup of the politician's mother.

"We've always been taught that if you want to make the elderly happy, you can do it by praising them, giving them time and importance," she began.

"Now should I have asked her about personal questions in the video? No. I asked her about things that make her happy. That's what happens too, tell me honestly, whenever you go to a wedding, don't you say," Auntie your dress is so pretty, your makeup is so nice, your hair is so nice? Where did you get this look from? I want to go there too.'"

"I, out of respect and love praised her. I really like women who take care of themselves at all ages. She wore makeup, decked up a red dress, she made an effort to get ready. She has come to the wedding. She is alone."

"Go watch the video again and let me know if the words I have used in the video are offensive in any way," the TV personality concluded before urging fans to not act upon false perceptions.

More From Showbiz:

Deepika Padukone 'completely stripped' her emotions for Gehraiyaan

Deepika Padukone 'completely stripped' her emotions for Gehraiyaan
Yasir Hussain starrer ‘Javed Iqbal’ biopic gets a new release date

Yasir Hussain starrer ‘Javed Iqbal’ biopic gets a new release date

Vicky Kaushal tunes into Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s soulful track as he gets stuck in traffic

Vicky Kaushal tunes into Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s soulful track as he gets stuck in traffic
Ali Fazal mocked for 'acting' during his Umrah visit to Makkah

Ali Fazal mocked for 'acting' during his Umrah visit to Makkah
More about newbie hijabi rapper Eva B from Coke Studio's 'Kana Yaari'

More about newbie hijabi rapper Eva B from Coke Studio's 'Kana Yaari'
Zareen Khan not a 'monkey' on Salman Khan's back: 'I work hard'

Zareen Khan not a 'monkey' on Salman Khan's back: 'I work hard'
Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor wow fans with steamy photoshoot: See Photos

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor wow fans with steamy photoshoot: See Photos
Aima Baig tax issues: FBR freezes all bank accounts of singer

Aima Baig tax issues: FBR freezes all bank accounts of singer
Sharmila Faruqi vows to take legal action against Nadia Khan for 'mocking' mother

Sharmila Faruqi vows to take legal action against Nadia Khan for 'mocking' mother

Lara Dutta confesses Salman Khan calls her post-midnight to date

Lara Dutta confesses Salman Khan calls her post-midnight to date
Hira Mani contracts Covid-19, appeals fans to wear masks

Hira Mani contracts Covid-19, appeals fans to wear masks
‘Four More Shots Please’ season 3 final schedule to kick off in April, says Kirti Kulhari

‘Four More Shots Please’ season 3 final schedule to kick off in April, says Kirti Kulhari

Latest

view all