Nawazuddin Siddiqui wants to breakthrough ‘herd mentality’ with no more web series

Bollywood actor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has showcased impressive acting skills in number of web series, most prominently Sacred Game and Gangs of Wasseypur 2, however he is no longer looking forward to comeback on small screens.

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan star is gearing up to flaunt his acting performance only on big screens as he wants to breakthrough the ‘herd’ mentality.

The Kick actor, who will soon be seen in upcoming films; No Land’s Man, Adbhut, Tiku Weds Sheru, Heropanti 2 and Jogira Sara Ra Ra, recently shared, “Today, there are many web series being made. Because of the marketing and public relations machinery that goes into promoting them,” quoted Hindustan Times.

“This causes a lot of confusion about which series are truly good and which aren’t,” he expressed.

“A lot of actors have now forayed into that space, but I’m not someone who believes in herd mentality,” the actor continued.

The 47-year-old actor said that he is 'open to doing web films' due to its world-wide audience outreach.