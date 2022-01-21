Govt school's walls collapse in Paposh Nagar as strong wind hit Karachi

School building was already in a dilapidated condition.



School administration had complained about the structure of school to education dept.

Strong winds started blowing in Karachi on Friday morning.

The walls of a government school in the metropolitan collapsed after strong winds hit the city, Geo News reported on Friday.



The Karachi Secondary School, situated in Paposh Nagar, was already in a dilapidated condition, sources said.

According to reports, no casualties were reported on the site where the wall collapsed due to powerful winds.

The school's administration informed Geo News that several complaints regarding the crumbling structure of the school were reported to the education department but no one paid any attention.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had forecast that Karachi was likely to expect strong winds on January 21 with a speed of 36 to 45 kilometres per hour (kmph), while in coastal areas, the speed of the winds could escalate to 60 kmph, it said.



A system of westerly waves is moving towards south Punjab, bringing with it strong winds and a moderate cold wave.

According to the PMD, under the influence of the westerly system, the temperature in most cities in Sindh may drop further, ranging between four and five degrees Celsius.

The Met Office had forecast that the temperature in the port city would drop to single digits, ranging from eight to nine degrees Celsius, from January 22 to 26.