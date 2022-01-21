 
pakistan
Friday Jan 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Govt school's walls collapse in Paposh Nagar as strong wind hit Karachi

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 21, 2022

  • School building was already in a dilapidated condition.
  • School administration had complained about the structure of school to education dept.
  • Strong winds started blowing in Karachi on Friday morning.

The walls of a government school in the metropolitan collapsed after strong winds hit the city, Geo News reported on Friday.

The Karachi Secondary School, situated in Paposh Nagar, was already in a dilapidated condition, sources said.

Related items

According to reports, no casualties were reported on the site where the wall collapsed due to powerful winds.

The school's administration informed Geo News that several complaints regarding the crumbling structure of the school were reported to the education department but no one paid any attention.

It is pertinent to mention here that strong winds start blowing in Karachi on Friday morning.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had forecast that Karachi was likely to expect strong winds on January 21 with a speed of 36 to 45 kilometres per hour (kmph), while in coastal areas, the speed of the winds could escalate to 60 kmph, it said.

A system of westerly waves is moving towards south Punjab, bringing with it strong winds and a moderate cold wave.

According to the PMD, under the influence of the westerly system, the temperature in most cities in Sindh may drop further, ranging between four and five degrees Celsius.

The Met Office had forecast that the temperature in the port city would drop to single digits, ranging from eight to nine degrees Celsius, from January 22 to 26.

More From Pakistan:

Lahore blast death toll rises to 3 as Senate set to debate terrorism on Monday

Lahore blast death toll rises to 3 as Senate set to debate terrorism on Monday
What does the Murree inquiry report say?

What does the Murree inquiry report say?
Did Maryam Nawaz gift Junaid Safdar a Rs140m car on his wedding?

Did Maryam Nawaz gift Junaid Safdar a Rs140m car on his wedding?
Karachi's coronavirus positivity rate gets worse as restrictions return

Karachi's coronavirus positivity rate gets worse as restrictions return
Punjab Police's official Twitter account hacked

Punjab Police's official Twitter account hacked
Abu Dhabi attack: Body of Pakistani expatriate arrives in Peshawar

Abu Dhabi attack: Body of Pakistani expatriate arrives in Peshawar
KP LG polls second phase to take place on March 27: ECP

KP LG polls second phase to take place on March 27: ECP
Omicron surge brings Pakistan highest COVID-19 cases since start of pandemic

Omicron surge brings Pakistan highest COVID-19 cases since start of pandemic
Probe committee says defective planning, delayed decisions led to Murree incident

Probe committee says defective planning, delayed decisions led to Murree incident

Noor Mukadam murder case: Zahir Jaffer declared mentally, physically fit by medical team

Noor Mukadam murder case: Zahir Jaffer declared mentally, physically fit by medical team

Watch: Funny video of man taking roller coaster ride goes viral

Watch: Funny video of man taking roller coaster ride goes viral
Makhdoom Tariq made SAPM on overseas Pakistanis, human development

Makhdoom Tariq made SAPM on overseas Pakistanis, human development

Latest

view all