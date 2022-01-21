Karachi: 5 dead, several injured as gusty winds sweep across city

Deaths were reported in areas including Gulshan-e-Maymar, Sher Shah and North Karachi.

Three people, including a woman, sustain injuries in Mawach Goth; man wounded after uprooted electricity pole falls on him.



Winds blowing over metropolis with speed of 45-54 kilometres per hour (kmph), as per PMD.

KARACHI: At least five people died in the metropolis on Friday in different accidents when powerful winds hit the city, Geo News reported.

Deaths were reported in Kaneez Fatima Society, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Sher Shah, and North Karachi, according the news outlet.

Meanwhile, police revealed that a man died after being electrocuted in Landhi area.



A resident of Karachi's North Nazimabad area died as a wall of his residence collapsed; while two more people, including a woman, were injured in the Mawach Goth area when a wall collapsed in similar circumstances.

Rescue sources added that a man in Orangi Town sustained injuries when an electricity pole, uprooted by strong winds, fell on him.

The Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) has said strong winds will prevail in Karachi on January 21 (today), before giving way to a drop in the overall temperature.

According to the Met department, winds are blowing with a speed of 45 to 54 kilometres per hour (kmph) in the inner city, while their speed can escalate to 63kmph in coastal areas.

The strong winds are expected to sustain till tonight.

The Annual Convocation of the University of Karachi — which was set to take place on January 22 — has been postponed owing to the bad weather.

A new date will be announced later, according to university sources.

Drop in temperature

Karachi is likely to receive another cold wave as the strong winds subside, with the PMD forecasting a sharp drop in the temperature.

Mercury is likely to drop to single digits and range from 8 to 9 degrees Celsius from January 22-26, the PMD has said.

According to the Met department, a system of westerly winds is heading towards south Punjab and strong winds and a moderate wave of cold is expected under the system's influence.

According to the PMD, the temperature in most cities of Sindh may drop further under the influence of this westerly system, ranging between four to five degrees Celsius.

— Thumbnail image: Screengrab/Facebook

