Katrina Kaif felicitates Priyanka Chopra as she welcomes first child

Saturday Jan 22 2022
Saturday Jan 22, 2022

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has felicitated friend and co-star Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas as the couple welcomed their first child via surrogate.

Priyanka and Nick took to Instagram and issued a joint statement, saying “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family."

Congratulatory messages started pouring in shortly after the couple made the announcement.

Commenting on Priyanka Chopra’s post, Katrina Kaif dropped a sweet message.

She wrote, “Congratssssssss” followed by a heart emoji.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka will be seen together with Alia Bhatt in their next film Jee Le Zaraa.

