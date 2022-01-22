 
pakistan
Saturday Jan 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Twitter 'stormed' with hilarious Karachi weather memes

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 22, 2022

— Twitter
— Twitter 

The strong winds on January 21 did not just take Karachi by storm (no pun intended) but social media as well. Meme makers were never going to let go of such a golden opportunity to shell out their best and what followed was pure entertainment.

From sipping on tea in a desert to being covered head to toe in dust, take a look at some of the content generated:

Is this what you expected? 

A new extreme sport is born.

Some scenes from Karachi. They never let go of tea, do they?

What Karachiites woke up to. 

Everyone can relate to this. 


More From Pakistan:

PTI expels ex-information secretary for 'violating party constitution' on social media

PTI expels ex-information secretary for 'violating party constitution' on social media
Fact check: Fake notification circulating on social media regarding COVID-19 restrictions

Fact check: Fake notification circulating on social media regarding COVID-19 restrictions

It was 100% PM Imran Khan's decision to send Nawaz to London: Asad Umar

It was 100% PM Imran Khan's decision to send Nawaz to London: Asad Umar
Remnants of groups defeated by Taliban seek atmosphere of terror in Pakistan: interior minister

Remnants of groups defeated by Taliban seek atmosphere of terror in Pakistan: interior minister
Govt announces free booster dose for passengers travelling abroad

Govt announces free booster dose for passengers travelling abroad
No decision taken for lockdown in Sindh: Saeed Ghani

No decision taken for lockdown in Sindh: Saeed Ghani
Punjab education dept issues statement on schools' closure

Punjab education dept issues statement on schools' closure
Alert issued after terror incidents in Lahore, Islamabad

Alert issued after terror incidents in Lahore, Islamabad
NCOC revises COVID protocols for mosques

NCOC revises COVID protocols for mosques
Karachi weather update: Death toll reaches six as gusty winds envelop city

Karachi weather update: Death toll reaches six as gusty winds envelop city
Google Doodle honours Parween Rahman on her 65th birthday

Google Doodle honours Parween Rahman on her 65th birthday
Pakistan takes cautious approach to India’s Siachin demilitarisation idea

Pakistan takes cautious approach to India’s Siachin demilitarisation idea

Latest

view all