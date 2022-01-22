 
pakistan
Saturday Jan 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Govt aware of inflation rate, taking steps to reduce it: Qureshi

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 22, 2022

  • Government "aware of the inflation rate" and is "taking steps to reduce it," says Shah Mahmood Qureshi. 
  • The enemies of Pakistan "want instability and chaos, however, they will fail", says foreign minister.
  • The prime minister has already indicated "we are not in favour of a lockdown", he adds.

MULTAN: Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said that the government is "aware of the inflation rate" and is "taking steps to reduce it", Geo News reported. 

While talking to the media, the minister said that the government had to take International Monetary Fund's (IMF) help, despite help from Saudi Arabia and China. 

Qureshi admitted that times are tough, but claimed that Pakistan is on the path to economic recovery.

Talking about the former government, he said that the per capita income was $547 in the last year of PML-N's tenure, while it is $1,666 today. 

The minister said that the government will take all the measures needed to fight against terrorists, adding that "the enemies of Pakistan want instability and chaos, however, they will fail".

"Talk of a presidential system is just speculation and such rumours are floated about routinely," he added. 

Regarding the COVID-19 situation in the country, Qureshi said that the prime minister has already indicated we are not in favour of a lockdown, calling everyone who does not wear a mask "responsible" for the increase in positivity ratio.

He said that the government will give the nation "a surprise" in 2023. 

— Thumbnail image: AFP/File


More From Pakistan:

PTI expels ex-information secretary for 'violating party constitution' on social media

PTI expels ex-information secretary for 'violating party constitution' on social media
Fact check: Fake notification circulating on social media regarding COVID-19 restrictions

Fact check: Fake notification circulating on social media regarding COVID-19 restrictions

Twitter 'stormed' with hilarious Karachi weather memes

Twitter 'stormed' with hilarious Karachi weather memes

It was 100% PM Imran Khan's decision to send Nawaz to London: Asad Umar

It was 100% PM Imran Khan's decision to send Nawaz to London: Asad Umar
Remnants of groups defeated by Taliban seek atmosphere of terror in Pakistan: interior minister

Remnants of groups defeated by Taliban seek atmosphere of terror in Pakistan: interior minister
Govt announces free booster dose for passengers travelling abroad

Govt announces free booster dose for passengers travelling abroad
No decision taken for lockdown in Sindh: Saeed Ghani

No decision taken for lockdown in Sindh: Saeed Ghani
Punjab education dept issues statement on schools' closure

Punjab education dept issues statement on schools' closure
Alert issued after terror incidents in Lahore, Islamabad

Alert issued after terror incidents in Lahore, Islamabad
NCOC revises COVID protocols for mosques

NCOC revises COVID protocols for mosques
Karachi weather update: Death toll reaches six as gusty winds envelop city

Karachi weather update: Death toll reaches six as gusty winds envelop city
Google Doodle honours Parween Rahman on her 65th birthday

Google Doodle honours Parween Rahman on her 65th birthday

Latest

view all