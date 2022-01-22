Govt aware of inflation rate, taking steps to reduce it: Qureshi

Government "aware of the inflation rate" and is "taking steps to reduce it," says Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The enemies of Pakistan "want instability and chaos, however, they will fail", says foreign minister.



The prime minister has already indicated "we are not in favour of a lockdown", he adds.



MULTAN: Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said that the government is "aware of the inflation rate" and is "taking steps to reduce it", Geo News reported.



While talking to the media, the minister said that the government had to take International Monetary Fund's (IMF) help, despite help from Saudi Arabia and China.

Qureshi admitted that times are tough, but claimed that Pakistan is on the path to economic recovery.



Talking about the former government, he said that the per capita income was $547 in the last year of PML-N's tenure, while it is $1,666 today.

The minister said that the government will take all the measures needed to fight against terrorists, adding that "the enemies of Pakistan want instability and chaos, however, they will fail".

"Talk of a presidential system is just speculation and such rumours are floated about routinely," he added.

Regarding the COVID-19 situation in the country, Qureshi said that the prime minister has already indicated we are not in favour of a lockdown, calling everyone who does not wear a mask "responsible" for the increase in positivity ratio.



He said that the government will give the nation "a surprise" in 2023.

— Thumbnail image: AFP/File



