I consider Shahbaz Sharif a criminal, not Opposition leader: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan answering questions during live telephone calls from the people of Pakistan in Islamabad, on August 1, 2021. — Instagram/imrankhan.pti

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday criticised PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and said that he "does not consider him the leader of the Opposition but a criminal."

The premier's remarks came during a live question and answer session that he held with the citizens of Pakistan via phone calls.



"I want to warn you that If I am forced out of the office, I would be more dangerous," the PM said to the Opposition. "If I come out on the streets, you would not even find a place to hide."



'Inflation not an issue confined to Pakistan'

At the beginning of the session, the premier said that it was his faith that the PTI government will aspire to work on the reasons Pakistan was built: an Islamic Welfare State.



Speaking to a caller regarding the issue of inflation in the country, the premier said: "The biggest challenge we face today is inflation and the rising prices of commodities. I am well aware and cognisant of the issues being faced by the common man due to rising prices.”

The premier then said that inflation is "not an issue occurring solely in Pakistan."

"I want my countrymen to understand that inflation is a global phenomenon caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic," he said. “From industrialised countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, to Europe and Japan, the entire world is faced with spiralling costs of living, a sharp increase in food prices, and a huge spike in energy prices.”

“Pandemics such as COVID-19 occur once in 100 years, it has had a global negative effect causing spiralling costs of living, and disrupting lives all across the world.”



'Country progressing despite COVID'

Citing the 5.37% Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of the country despite the prevalence of the pandemic, the premier questioned the Opposition, the critics, and the media as to how the country is progressing if there was complete economic turmoil.



"The construction sector is booming in the country and banks have received applications for housing loans worth Rs290 billion, while the government has already granted Rs140 billion to the applicants, which shows the public's trust in the government's policies."

He said that 45,000 housing units are under construction, while the private sector and building developers are constructing three million houses in their 342 projects.

"Thirty industries are directly linked with the construction sector and are getting benefit of this boom," the premier said.



Addressing the media of the country, the premier said that while it is the right of the media to criticise the government so that it could improve, it should refrain from resorting to propaganda and fake news.

"Our government is against mafias, and unfortunately, some elements within the media have also sided with them to spread negativity," he said.

'Giving NRO to Opposition akin to treachery'

Criticising Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, the premier said: "I don't consider him the leader of the Opposition but a criminal."

"He cannot answer from he received Rs.16 billion and he cannot explain the telegraphic transfer (TT) scandal but is ready to deliver a 2-hour speech," he said.



The premier said that he is ready to talk to everyone — even if their views differ from his — but he is never going to negotiate with the corrupt or allow them to benefit from the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

"If I negotiate with the corrupt Opposition and give them NROs, then I will be deceiving the nation as well as my Allah," he said.

Emphasis on manufacturing goods locally

Answering a question about high taxes on imported mobile phones, the premier said that his government is trying to manufacture everything within the country, saying that manufacturing goods within the country is the only solution as importing goods from abroad is very expensive.

"Even the clothes I am wearing are made in Pakistan. I don't wear anything imported," the premier said, adding that the government is trying to document the economy so that tax collection could be increased.

"If we want to be a progressing nation, we have to pay taxes," he said.

The prime minister said that the PTI government will not only complete this tenure but it will also complete the next term.

Live calls session

Prior to taking the calls, the Prime Minister's Office had provided a landline number for citizens wanting to talk directly to the premier. They may dial 051-9224900.



The announcement for the live call session was made through the official Twitter account of the Prime Minister's Office on Saturday.



The prime minister has regularly been taking live calls from people and answering their queries. However, this session is being conducted after a short gap.

Sunday's session was the seventh time PM Imran Khan interacted with the public. The last live session by the premier was held last year on August 29.

More to follow