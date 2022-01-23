 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Sarah Ferugson 'laughed' at Prince Andrew's teddy bears with royal expert

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 23, 2022

FileFootage

Sarah Ferguson tolerated ex-husband Prince Andrew's teddy bears during the time they both were married, says royal biographer.

Ingrid Seward reveals Fergie has to sleep "around a dozen teddy bears" in her bed with the Duke of York at Buckingham Palace.

Ingri made the observation during her 1990 visit to the Duchess in order to assist with her biography.

"I said to her, ‘Oh Fergie, you haven’t still got your old teddies have you? said Ingrid thinking the teddies were Fergie's.

"And she said, ‘No they are all Andrew’s’. We found it very funny and fell about laughing," she told The Sun.

Earlier, former Palace maid Charlotte explained how Andrew was possessive about his teddy bears back in the days.

She said: “As soon as I got the job, I was told about the teddies and it was drilled into me how he wanted them.

“I even had a day’s training. Everything had to be just right. It was so peculiar.”

She added: “But he absolutely loved the ­teddies and was very clear about how he wanted them arranged.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew demanded to give back Duke title by 72% Britons

Prince Andrew demanded to give back Duke title by 72% Britons
Kelly Clarkson gives 5% Montana Ranch to husband in divorce settlement

Kelly Clarkson gives 5% Montana Ranch to husband in divorce settlement
Andrew Garfield worked out to wear 'Amazing Spider-Man' suit for 'No Way Home'

Andrew Garfield worked out to wear 'Amazing Spider-Man' suit for 'No Way Home'
ABBA settles lawsuit against tribute band over Abba Mania name

ABBA settles lawsuit against tribute band over Abba Mania name
Regina King’s son Ian Alexander Jr. dies by suicide, Viola Davis sends love and prayers

Regina King’s son Ian Alexander Jr. dies by suicide, Viola Davis sends love and prayers
Prince Harry likely to attend Queen’s Platinum Jubilee after secret talks with Prince Charles

Prince Harry likely to attend Queen’s Platinum Jubilee after secret talks with Prince Charles
Queen Elizabeth to mark Accession Day at Sandringham

Queen Elizabeth to mark Accession Day at Sandringham
The Weekend beats Justin Bieber with THIS number on Spotify

The Weekend beats Justin Bieber with THIS number on Spotify
Arnold Schwarzenegger spotted riding bike day after multi-vehilce accident

Arnold Schwarzenegger spotted riding bike day after multi-vehilce accident
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan’s wife celebrates his Netflix movie ‘Babamın Kemanı’

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan’s wife celebrates his Netflix movie ‘Babamın Kemanı’
Angelina Jolie feels 'alive' with The Weekend after horrific Brad Pitt split

Angelina Jolie feels 'alive' with The Weekend after horrific Brad Pitt split
Adele FaceTimes sad fans after cancelling Las Vegas concerts

Adele FaceTimes sad fans after cancelling Las Vegas concerts

Latest

view all