 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton's earrings which she wore for birthday portraits worth millions

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 23, 2022

File Footage


The price tag of Kate Middleton’s pearl earrings which she wore for her 40th birthday portraits have been unearthed.

According to jewelry experts H&T, the diamond pearl earring that the Duchess of Cambridge donned for her stunning photos are estimated to be worth a whopping £2.5million.

"The earrings are from Diana's personal collection which would mean they were purchased most likely from Garrards the Crown Jeweler at the time and they consist of diamond and cultured pearls rather than diamond and natural pearls that you would expect from the royal collection," the jewelry expert stated. 

"A pair of diamond and cultured pearl drop penelope earrings would cost normally £20,000-£25,000. However, with the Diana and now Catherine effect, I believe these earrings would be valued at 10 times that figure. The earrings consist of very large, very rare natural oriental saltwater pearls and are from the royal collection so the price tag is large so you can 10 times that figure again.

"The earrings would be valued up to an incredible £2.5 million making the jewellery one of the more expensive pieces Kate Middleton has worn."

More From Entertainment:

Victoria Beckham twins with daughter Harper in cozy robes as they enjoy spa day

Victoria Beckham twins with daughter Harper in cozy robes as they enjoy spa day
Kim Kardashian sets pulses racing as she shows off her new look amid surgery rumours

Kim Kardashian sets pulses racing as she shows off her new look amid surgery rumours
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s hilarious take on Kardashians leaves internet in splits

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s hilarious take on Kardashians leaves internet in splits
Prince William 'raging' with Prince Harry since explosive Oprah sit-down

Prince William 'raging' with Prince Harry since explosive Oprah sit-down

Kate Middleton set to make another history

Kate Middleton set to make another history
Kanye West and Julia Fox get emotional as they enjoy reunion in Miami amid criticism

Kanye West and Julia Fox get emotional as they enjoy reunion in Miami amid criticism
Prince Andrew demanded to give back Duke title by 72% Britons

Prince Andrew demanded to give back Duke title by 72% Britons
Sarah Ferugson 'laughed' at Prince Andrew's teddy bears with royal expert

Sarah Ferugson 'laughed' at Prince Andrew's teddy bears with royal expert
Kelly Clarkson gives 5% Montana Ranch to husband in divorce settlement

Kelly Clarkson gives 5% Montana Ranch to husband in divorce settlement
Andrew Garfield worked out to wear 'Amazing Spider-Man' suit for 'No Way Home'

Andrew Garfield worked out to wear 'Amazing Spider-Man' suit for 'No Way Home'
ABBA settles lawsuit against tribute band over Abba Mania name

ABBA settles lawsuit against tribute band over Abba Mania name
Regina King’s son Ian Alexander Jr. dies by suicide, Viola Davis sends love and prayers

Regina King’s son Ian Alexander Jr. dies by suicide, Viola Davis sends love and prayers

Latest

view all