Kanye West asks paparazzi to give him share of money made off his pics: Watch

Kanye West keeps his eye on potential possibilities of expanding his already-whopping fortune as he recently asked paparazzi to give him a share of money made off his photographs.

A video of West, along with his new flame Julia Fox, running-in paps in Miami is making rounds on internet.

The 44-year-old rapper can be seen indulging in random chat with photographers in the footage as he says, “Right now y’all get to shoot us without having to pay. I’mma change that.”

Dressed up in all black ensemble, matching with Fox’s, the Flashing Lights rapper then goes to explaining, “I’m not saying it in a negative way. It’s just like, right now, it’s just really one-sided.”

“You guys can follow us ... at any time ... you don’t give us any percentage of what you’re making off of us, off of our kids, and I’m gonna change that,” adds the rapper who was declared a billionaire by Forbes in April 2020 with net worth of $ 1.3 billion.

The Donda rapper can be heard expressing, “Look, if I’m just with my kids, I say I don’t want you to shoot me, then that’s just something y’all gotta respect … We can get that money together, but we gotta have a conversation.”

“I’m gonna make sure we get our rights ... We’re real people, also,” he adds.



