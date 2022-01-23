 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Who's behind Prince Harry's recent moves?

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 23, 2022

Whos behind Prince Harrys recent moves?

Prince Harry's recent moves suggest as he is planning to travel to the UK with his family for the Duke of Edinburgh 's memorial service and the Queen's Jubilee over the summer.

The Duke of Sussex is attracting massive attention with his recent moves as he demanded police protection to return to his homeland and reportedly 'reached out to his father' to have 'friendly video calls'.

Harry made contact with the Duke of Wales after he faced outrage over his threat of legal action against the Queen's government as he's seeking a judicial review of the decision to strip him of his UK police protection team. 

Charles' son is taking guidance from some of his the most trusted people to secure his and family's future.

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle might also be behind this all as some people think Harry sees things from Meghan's eyes. The two have some projects to be done in the UK regarding their charity works and also want their children to have the blessings of their royal elders.

On the other hands, Charles is also said to be 'desperate to see his grandchildren. He wants to spend time with Archie and Lilibet, which he really does miss.

Harry's recent steps, whoever asked him to take, suggest he wants to return to the UK as he sees his and family's future in his country with or without royal family. And this is the right time for Harry and Meghan to make mends with the royal family as they also need them amid Andrew's scandal and the Queen's health worries.

More From Entertainment:

Adele's Las Vegas residency 'may' get rescheduled in July at the earliest

Adele's Las Vegas residency 'may' get rescheduled in July at the earliest
Jamie Dornan gets candid about his 'mortifying' experience with Liv Tyler: Watch video

Jamie Dornan gets candid about his 'mortifying' experience with Liv Tyler: Watch video
Shawn Mendes falls while hiking: 'I guess that's what I get'

Shawn Mendes falls while hiking: 'I guess that's what I get'
BTS’ Jungkook drops his ‘Artist-Made Collection’: Find out all details here

BTS’ Jungkook drops his ‘Artist-Made Collection’: Find out all details here
Queen returns to Sandringham in emotional visit ahead of Platinum Jubilee

Queen returns to Sandringham in emotional visit ahead of Platinum Jubilee

Queen may strip Prince Andrew of his Duke of York title as assault case against him looms larger

Queen may strip Prince Andrew of his Duke of York title as assault case against him looms larger
Kate Middleton pays homage to 'normal upbringing' in latest appearance

Kate Middleton pays homage to 'normal upbringing' in latest appearance

Cristiano Ronaldo thanks the moment he fell in love with Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo thanks the moment he fell in love with Georgina Rodriguez
Robert Pattinson reveals he wore George Clooney's 'Batman & Robin' suit to screen test

Robert Pattinson reveals he wore George Clooney's 'Batman & Robin' suit to screen test
Natalie Portman financially backs French startup producing vegan 'meat' products

Natalie Portman financially backs French startup producing vegan 'meat' products

Andrew Garfield on working with Tobey Maguire in ‘Spider-Man’: ‘It felt playful’

Andrew Garfield on working with Tobey Maguire in ‘Spider-Man’: ‘It felt playful’
Prince William shares his thoughts about having more children with Kate Middleton

Prince William shares his thoughts about having more children with Kate Middleton

Latest

view all