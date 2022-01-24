 
entertainment
Monday Jan 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Adele’s apology for cancelling shows last minute was ‘snivelling’: slams ‘Loose Women’ star

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 24, 2022

Adele’s apology for cancelling shows last minute was ‘snivelling’: slams ‘Loose Women’ star
Adele’s apology for cancelling shows last minute was ‘snivelling’: slams ‘Loose Women’ star

The Loose Women star, Janet Street-Porter slammed Adele for calling off her much-awaited Las Vegas residency at the 11th hour, causing fans’ distress and huge loss as some tickets priced up to £20,000.

In her column for Daily Mail, Street-Porter branded the Hello hit-maker’s tearful apology, posted on Friday, as ‘feeble attempts at an apology.’

She wrote, “I don’t know which was more jaw-dropping; Snivelling Adele’s feeble attempts at an apology to the camera with perfect nails on display, addressing us ordinary folk as if we were queuing for a bag of fish and chips (her actual words ‘My show ain’t ready’) - or the bare-faced cheek of coming to that decision just two days before kick-off.

“This carefully stage-managed attempt at sympathy doesn’t seem believable.” she continued calling out the Grammy-winning singer.

“She’s been on a journey from wealthy woman to incredibly rich and self-obsessed global star. That doesn’t grant you the right to treat fans so appallingly, hoping that a snivelling apology will soften the blow,” she added.

Adele dropped an emotional video to announce postponement of her shows due to different issues caused by coronavirus. 


More From Entertainment:

‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ star fired over misconduct accusations

‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ star fired over misconduct accusations
Queen Elizabeth to mark father’s death anniversary for the first time without Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth to mark father’s death anniversary for the first time without Prince Philip
Kourtney, Khloe Kardashian heartbroken over death of Thierry Mugler

Kourtney, Khloe Kardashian heartbroken over death of Thierry Mugler
Kim Kardashian and Lady Gaga’s fashion designer Thierry Mugler dies aged 73

Kim Kardashian and Lady Gaga’s fashion designer Thierry Mugler dies aged 73
James Snyder fired from Broadway Show

James Snyder fired from Broadway Show
Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa react to fashion designer Manfred's death

Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa react to fashion designer Manfred's death
Piers Morgan compares Kanye West's girlfriend Julia Fox with Kim Kardashian

Piers Morgan compares Kanye West's girlfriend Julia Fox with Kim Kardashian
Petition refers to Meghan and Harry as it demands ban on Twitter hate accounts and YouTube channels

Petition refers to Meghan and Harry as it demands ban on Twitter hate accounts and YouTube channels
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' swings to sixth-highest grossing film in history

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' swings to sixth-highest grossing film in history

Buckingham Palace's probe into claims that Meghan bullied staff opens Pandora's box

Buckingham Palace's probe into claims that Meghan bullied staff opens Pandora's box
Kanye West and Julia Fox steal limelight at Paris Fashion Week show

Kanye West and Julia Fox steal limelight at Paris Fashion Week show
Snoop Dogg to rock Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding as a DJ

Snoop Dogg to rock Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding as a DJ

Latest

view all