Adele’s apology for cancelling shows last minute was ‘snivelling’: slams ‘Loose Women’ star

The Loose Women star, Janet Street-Porter slammed Adele for calling off her much-awaited Las Vegas residency at the 11th hour, causing fans’ distress and huge loss as some tickets priced up to £20,000.

In her column for Daily Mail, Street-Porter branded the Hello hit-maker’s tearful apology, posted on Friday, as ‘feeble attempts at an apology.’

She wrote, “I don’t know which was more jaw-dropping; Snivelling Adele’s feeble attempts at an apology to the camera with perfect nails on display, addressing us ordinary folk as if we were queuing for a bag of fish and chips (her actual words ‘My show ain’t ready’) - or the bare-faced cheek of coming to that decision just two days before kick-off.

“This carefully stage-managed attempt at sympathy doesn’t seem believable.” she continued calling out the Grammy-winning singer.

“She’s been on a journey from wealthy woman to incredibly rich and self-obsessed global star. That doesn’t grant you the right to treat fans so appallingly, hoping that a snivelling apology will soften the blow,” she added.

Adele dropped an emotional video to announce postponement of her shows due to different issues caused by coronavirus.



