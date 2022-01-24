Coronavirus: NCOC shortens isolation period to five days

Monday Jan 24, 2022
The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) has officially curtailed the quarantine period for COVID-19 patients — which previously was at least 10 days — to five days.
The NCOC's decision comes nearly a month after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shortened the recommended isolation period to five days.
Meanwhile, despite a large number of people getting infected with COVID-19 owing to a serious and widespread Omicron driven outbreak in the country, not everyone can be admitted to healthcare facilities or else it would weigh down the health system of the country.
Limiting interaction with infected persons completely is also "impossible" as per NCOC, which is why it has issued separate guidelines for those who have tested positive, healthcare providers and caretakers of the infected persons, in order to limit the spread of COVID-19 as much is possible.
The guidelines focus on the convenience of people even if they have to quarantine or isolate themselves at home.
People who have tested positive or are sick with any of these symptoms (cough, shortness of breath, trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in chest, bluish lips or face) should:
You can view the document for NCOC guidelines here:
If people, who were exposed to COVID-19 or have come in contact with someone infected, are unvaccinated or out from the recommended period for their second dose or not yet boosted, they should:
If people exposed to COVID-19 cannot afford to stay in quarantine, they should:
People exposed to COVID-19 has received a booster shot, they don't need to quarantine but they should:
However, best practice for all those exposed would be to get tested for SARS-CoV-2 at day 5 after exposure.
NCOC advises people to strictly adhere to mask-wearing even after they discontinue isolation, regardless of their vaccination status.