Monday Jan 24 2022
Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan wrap up Laxman Utekar’s film in Indore, see pics

Monday Jan 24, 2022

Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan have completed the shooting of their upcoming untitled movie, helmed by Laxman Utekar of Mimi fame, this weekend.

The duo, who is set to appear together for the first time on big screen, along with the crew members, has been stationed in Indore and wrapped up the first schedule shoot of the film.

Taking to Instagram, the Family Man actor Sharib Hashmi, who is also part of the yet-to-be-titled film, has shared some happy snaps with the entire team.


Featuring him, Vicky, Sara, Utekar and rest of the cast and crew, Hashmi penned a long note as he thanked the entire team for their efforts. He wrote, "Made beautiful memories on the sets of this beautiful (yet untitled) film with a dream team produced by the awesommme @maddockfilms @pvijan Director Saaab @laxman.utekar sirrr matlab aapne dil jeet liya ekdum ich @raghav_dop mere bhaii you’re a sweetheart."

For the Sardar Udham actor and the Atrangi Re starle, Hashmi expressed his love and wrote, "@vickykaushal09 ab main aur bada wala fan ho gaya hoon yaarrr tumhara @saraalikhan95 aap staron jaisa behave .. kyun nahin karti yaarr you’re such a sweetheart really.”

The film went on floors in December. 

