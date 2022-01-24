AGP directs Shahbaz Sharif to submit Nawaz's medical reports within 10 days

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif (L) shakes hands with his brother and then chief minister of Punjab province, Shahbaz Sharif, during a PML-N workers convention, in Lahore, on October 4, 2017. —AFP/File

The attorney-general for Pakistan (AGP) has written a letter to the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif to bring back PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan, Geo News reported Monday.

The AGP has instructed Shahbaz to submit Nawaz’s medical reports within the next 10 days; in case he fails to do so, contempt of court petition will be filed against Shahbaz.

On November 16, 2019, the Lahore High Court (LHC) allowed Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for medical treatment, the letter read, mentioning that according to the doctors' instructions, Nawaz was allowed to leave for four weeks.



The AGP also mentioned that according to media reports, Nawaz is in good health, while when he was leaving the country, his condition was described as critical.

The letter further said that as soon as Nawaz reached London, “his condition improved.”

"After reaching London, Nawaz did not stay in the hospital for a single day and remained involved in his political activities," the letter stated.

The AGP highlighted that the affidavit and the court order was "violated as Shahbaz did not submit Nawaz’s medical reports."

Per the letter, the Punjab government has formed a committee to examine the medical reports of Nawaz. The committee submitted a report on January 17, which mentioned that no medical report has been submitted to the medical board by Nawaz’s doctors; therefore, the committee said that a final opinion cannot be given in this regard.

The attorney-general further wrote that before approaching the LHC in this regard, he has contacted the PML-N president to submit the medical report.

