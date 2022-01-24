AGP directs Shahbaz Sharif to submit Nawaz's medical reports within 10 days

AGP warns Shahbaz a contempt of court petition will be filed against him if he fails to submit Nawaz's medical reports.
The attorney-general for Pakistan writes a letter to Shahbaz to bring back Nawaz Sharif.
The AGP highlights that the affidavit was violated as Shahbaz did not submit Nawaz’s medical reports.
The attorney-general for Pakistan (AGP) has written a letter to the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif to bring back PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan, Geo News reported Monday.
The AGP has instructed Shahbaz to submit Nawaz’s medical reports within the next 10 days; in case he fails to do so, contempt of court petition will be filed against Shahbaz.
On November 16, 2019, the Lahore High Court (LHC) allowed Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for medical treatment, the letter read, mentioning that according to the doctors' instructions, Nawaz was allowed to leave for four weeks.
The AGP also mentioned that according to media reports, Nawaz is in good health, while when he was leaving the country, his condition was described as critical.
The letter further said that as soon as Nawaz reached London, “his condition improved.”
"After reaching London, Nawaz did not stay in the hospital for a single day and remained involved in his political activities," the letter stated.
The AGP highlighted that the affidavit and the court order was "violated as Shahbaz did not submit Nawaz’s medical reports."
Per the letter, the Punjab government has formed a committee to examine the medical reports of Nawaz. The committee submitted a report on January 17, which mentioned that no medical report has been submitted to the medical board by Nawaz’s doctors; therefore, the committee said that a final opinion cannot be given in this regard.
The attorney-general further wrote that before approaching the LHC in this regard, he has contacted the PML-N president to submit the medical report.
A timeline of Nawaz Sharif's case
On the night between October 21 and 22, 2019, Nawaz Sharif's condition deteriorated and he was shifted to a hospital.
On October 25, Nawaz Sharif was granted bail on medical grounds in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.
On October 26, Nawaz Sharif was granted interim bail on humanitarian grounds in the Al-Azizia reference.
On October 26, Nawaz Sharif suffered a mild heart attack, Punjab Health Minister Yasmeen Rashid confirmed the development.
On October 29, Nawaz Sharif's sentence was suspended for two months on medical grounds in the Al-Azizia reference.
He was discharged from Nawaz Sharif Services Hospital and was shifted to Jati Umra.
On November 8, Shahbaz Sharif requested the Interior Ministry to remove Nawaz Sharif's name from the Exit Control List (ECL).
On November 12, the federal cabinet gave Nawaz Sharif conditional permission to leave the country.
On November 14, the PML-N challenged the condition of indemnity bond in the Lahore High Court.
On November 16, the Lahore High Court allowed Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for medical treatment.
On November 19, 2019, Nawaz Sharif left for London for his treatment.