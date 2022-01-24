Shahbaz Sharif's case should be broadcast live: Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry addressing a press conference on January 24, 2022. — PID

Fawad Chaudhry urges chief justice to broadcast Shahbaz's case for the public to see.

Says Sindh govt has deprived its citizens of basic facilities.

"Pakistan is moving in the right direction,” the minister says.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Monday said the government has requested the Chief Justice of Pakistan to broadcast Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif’s case live for the public to see.



Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the minister said that the government wants the public to witness what evidence Shahbaz produces in the court proceedings to prove his claimed innocence.

Speaking about the attorney-general of Pakistan’s (AGP) letter to Shahbaz, he said that Shahbaz has been asked to report to the committee formed to monitor PML-N supremo Nawaz Shahbaz’s case, explaining to them the reasons behind the delay in his return.

“The Sharif brothers — Nawaz and Shahbaz — used to say that the Pakistani law does not apply to their children,” he said, adding that if the allegations against them are false, they should be acquitted.

The minister added that recovery from them is “very important”.

Taking a jibe at the PML-N leaders, Fawad said that a child in their family is born later but a palace on his/her name is bought beforehand.

'Sindh govt deprived the citizens of basic facilities'



The federal minister was of the view that under the 18th amendment, powers were transferred to the provinces; however, the Sindh government now wants the power to be transferred to districts.

“The Sindh government did not participate in reforms,” he said, complaining that it has deprived its citizens of basic facilities, like health cards.

Fawad further added that the provincial government is not providing its capital Karachi with its due share in resources.

“Under National Finance Commission (NFC), funds will be transferred to provinces from the Centre which will then be transferred to the districts,” he mentioned, adding the Sindh government has deprived its citizens of this right.

The minister said: “Prime Minister Imran Khan had put an end to corruption by introducing the local government system.”

Speaking about the PPP, Fawad said that former president Asif Ali Zardari and Company has also looted billions of rupees and recovery from them is also very important.

“Daily court proceedings should be held against them as they have looted the money of Pakistanis,” he said.

Pakistan is heading in the right direction

The minister further added that the whole world is now following Pakistan’s strategies in its fight against COVID-19.

“Our economy grew during the pandemic; although the country has witnessed inflation, it should be noted that revenue has also increased during this period,” he said.

“Pakistan is moving in the right direction,” he added.

Shedding light on the challenges faced by the incumbent government, he said that when assuming power, the PTI found the country in almost the “same condition which it was in right after partition.”

He underlined that despite the global pandemic COVID-19, the GDP for the fiscal year 2020-21 clocked in at 5.37%.