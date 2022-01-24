PM Khan congratulates players for winning ICC awards

Prime Minister Imran Khan. — AFP/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday congratulated Pakistani cricketers for bagging the International Cricket Council (ICC) awards for their great performance.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the premier wrote: “Congratulations to our cricket stars. You have made us proud.”

The premier also shared pictures of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Fatima Sana.

The post received love and praise from social media users and they appreciated the cricketers for their performance.

ICC awards Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fatima Sana

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has declared Pakistan skipper Babar Azam as the ODI Cricketer of the Year for his spectacular performance in the calendar year 2021, Mohammad Rizwan as Men's T20 Cricketer of the Year, and awards Shaheen Shah Afridi the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy.



Meanwhile, Pakistani pacer Fatima Sana received the ICC Emerging Women's Cricketer of the Year award for 2021. She is the first woman cricketer from the country to win an ICC accolade.