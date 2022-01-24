 
pakistan
Monday Jan 24 2022
By
Web Desk

PM Khan congratulates players for winning ICC awards

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 24, 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan. — AFP/File
Prime Minister Imran Khan. — AFP/File 

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday congratulated Pakistani cricketers for bagging the International Cricket Council (ICC) awards for their great performance.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the premier wrote: “Congratulations to our cricket stars. You have made us proud.”

The premier also shared pictures of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Fatima Sana.

The post received love and praise from social media users and they appreciated the cricketers for their performance. 

ICC awards Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fatima Sana

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has declared Pakistan skipper Babar Azam as the ODI Cricketer of the Year for his spectacular performance in the calendar year 2021, Mohammad Rizwan as Men's T20 Cricketer of the Year, and awards Shaheen Shah Afridi the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy.

Meanwhile, Pakistani pacer Fatima Sana received the ICC Emerging Women's Cricketer of the Year award for 2021. She is the first woman cricketer from the country to win an ICC accolade. 

More From Pakistan:

PTA clarifies misconception about collecting tax on mobile devices

PTA clarifies misconception about collecting tax on mobile devices
Karachi: DIG police allegedly punches neighbour during altercation, man filed complaint

Karachi: DIG police allegedly punches neighbour during altercation, man filed complaint
PSL7: Fakhar Zaman eyes winning 'best batsman of the tournament' award

PSL7: Fakhar Zaman eyes winning 'best batsman of the tournament' award
Shahbaz Sharif's case should be broadcast live: Fawad Chaudhry

Shahbaz Sharif's case should be broadcast live: Fawad Chaudhry
PPP will march from Karachi to Islamabad to oust govt constitutionally and legally: Bilawal

PPP will march from Karachi to Islamabad to oust govt constitutionally and legally: Bilawal
AGP directs Shahbaz Sharif to submit Nawaz's medical reports within 10 days

AGP directs Shahbaz Sharif to submit Nawaz's medical reports within 10 days
Islamabad: District administration devices new guidelines for school closure amid COVID surge

Islamabad: District administration devices new guidelines for school closure amid COVID surge
Sheikh Rasheed urges PDM to defer long march due to terrorism threats

Sheikh Rasheed urges PDM to defer long march due to terrorism threats
Shahzad Akbar steps down as PM's adviser

Shahzad Akbar steps down as PM's adviser
Coronavirus: NCOC shortens isolation period to five days

Coronavirus: NCOC shortens isolation period to five days
Weather update: Karachi shivers as mercury drops to single digit again

Weather update: Karachi shivers as mercury drops to single digit again
In historic moment, Justice Ayesha Malik sworn in as first female Supreme Court judge of Pakistan

In historic moment, Justice Ayesha Malik sworn in as first female Supreme Court judge of Pakistan

Latest

view all