 
pakistan
Monday Jan 24 2022
By
Web Desk

PTA clarifies misconception about collecting tax on mobile devices

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 24, 2022

Logo of the Pakistani Telecommunication Authority (PTA). Photo: PTA
Logo of the Pakistani Telecommunication Authority (PTA). Photo: PTA

  • Says PTA is offering its DIRBS system for mobile device registration, without any charges.  
  • Says PTA only provides technical support in the form of DIRBS. 
  • Says the taxes and duties collected in the process are directly deposited to the FBR.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Monday clarified the increase in taxes and duties on the registration of cellular mobile devices and handsets.

In a series of tweets, PTA clarified the misconception about the so-called “PTA Tax” and wrote: “PTA is offering its Device Identifications and Registration Database (DIRBS) system for mobile device registration, without any charges for the facilitation of general public."

The telecommunication authority further clarified the tax collecting process and stated that it had nothing to do with the tax collecting procedure.

“PTA only provides technical support in the form of DIRBS through which applicants can register their mobile devices for use within Pakistan.” Telecom authority clarified.

PTA stated that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is solely responsible for collecting taxes across the country.

“The taxes and duties collected in the process are applied by FBR and directly deposited with the FBR,” the telecommunication authority stated.

PTA also shared its website URL for further information in connection with the taxes.

“For current applicable taxes and duties on registrations of different devices, the applicant can visit FBR site at: https://www.fbr.gov.pk/mobile-devices-regularization-dirbs/51149/131261, added the PTA statement. 

More From Pakistan:

Karachi: DIG police allegedly punches neighbour during altercation, man filed complaint

Karachi: DIG police allegedly punches neighbour during altercation, man filed complaint
PM Khan congratulates players for winning ICC awards

PM Khan congratulates players for winning ICC awards

PSL7: Fakhar Zaman eyes winning 'best batsman of the tournament' award

PSL7: Fakhar Zaman eyes winning 'best batsman of the tournament' award
Shahbaz Sharif's case should be broadcast live: Fawad Chaudhry

Shahbaz Sharif's case should be broadcast live: Fawad Chaudhry
PPP will march from Karachi to Islamabad to oust govt constitutionally and legally: Bilawal

PPP will march from Karachi to Islamabad to oust govt constitutionally and legally: Bilawal
AGP directs Shahbaz Sharif to submit Nawaz's medical reports within 10 days

AGP directs Shahbaz Sharif to submit Nawaz's medical reports within 10 days
Islamabad: District administration devices new guidelines for school closure amid COVID surge

Islamabad: District administration devices new guidelines for school closure amid COVID surge
Sheikh Rasheed urges PDM to defer long march due to terrorism threats

Sheikh Rasheed urges PDM to defer long march due to terrorism threats
Shahzad Akbar steps down as PM's adviser

Shahzad Akbar steps down as PM's adviser
Coronavirus: NCOC shortens isolation period to five days

Coronavirus: NCOC shortens isolation period to five days
Weather update: Karachi shivers as mercury drops to single digit again

Weather update: Karachi shivers as mercury drops to single digit again
In historic moment, Justice Ayesha Malik sworn in as first female Supreme Court judge of Pakistan

In historic moment, Justice Ayesha Malik sworn in as first female Supreme Court judge of Pakistan

Latest

view all