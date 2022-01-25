PSL 2022: Erin Holland has a message for fans

Cricket presenter Erin Holland. — Twitter/erinvholland

Erin Holland is headed to Pakistan to host PSL 2022.

"ENROUTE. See you soon," Holland says in a tweet.

PSL 7 is set to begin on January 27 in Karachi.

Cricket presenter Erin Holland has told her fans that she will "see you soon", as she is en route to Pakistan for the country's biggest T20 tournament — the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7.

In a video shared on PSL's Twitter account two days back, Holland said: "I am back. Yes, I am returning to Pakistan to host the PSL 7; I am so incredibly excited."

"Thank you for the opportunity. I can't wait to get there and see you all in Pakistan soon because PSL ka level hai," Holland said, as foreigners arrive in the country for the tournament that is scheduled to begin on January 27 in Karachi.

Read more: Foreign players excited to be in Pakistan for PSL 7

PCB, last week, unveiled the commentators for PSL 7, with some of the industry's leading figures set to be a part of the upcoming edition of the tournament.

Sikander Bakht and Zainab Abbas will host the pre-and post-match shows.

The Pakistan contingent of the commentators includes former Pakistan cricketers Bazid Khan, Marina Iqbal, Sana Mir, Urooj Mumtaz and Waqar Younis, along with Tariq Saeed, the man reviving Urdu cricket commentary.

In a separate development, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had on Monday released the much-awaited PSL anthem for the tournament's seventh edition nationwide.

The song, "Agay Dekh" — produced by Abdullah Siddiqui — features Atif Aslam and Aima Baig.

Sharing the official video of the anthem on the official Twitter handle, the PCB wrote: "The wait is over. Presenting to you the official #PSL7 anthem."