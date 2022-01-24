 
sports
Monday Jan 24 2022
By
Web Desk

'Wait is over': PCB releases PSL 7 anthem ‘Agay Dekh' featuring Atif Aslam, Aima Baig

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 24, 2022

Ace singers Atif Aslam and Aima Baig. — Twitter
Ace singers Atif Aslam and Aima Baig. — Twitter

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday released the much-awaited Pakistan Super League (PSL)'s anthem for the tournament's seventh edition nationwide.

The song, "Agay Dekh" — produced by Abdullah Siddiqui — features Atif Aslam and Aima Baig.

Sharing the official video of the anthem on the official Twitter handle, the PCB wrote: "The wait is over. Presenting to you the official #PSL7 anthem."

“Pakistani cricket has given us many moments to cherish, and this year’s PSL anthem carries forward the nationwide spirit and culture surrounding it,” the PCB said, adding ‘Agay dekh’ urges audiences to look beyond binaries of victory and defeat, and enjoy the game in its purest essence.

It further added that last year, the PSL was deprived of its home crowd due to COVID-19 restrictions, but this year we will have fans in the stands.

“Pakistan’s biggest sporting event is a festival and a celebration, and the anthem pays tribute to everyone who waits excitedly for this time of year,” the cricket board said.

“With “Agay dekh” we have strived to showcase how much we love cricket, as well as capture the attitude, the fierceness and the banter that houses that love.”

Last year, the PSL anthem "Groove Mera," featuring Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig, Young Stunners, had become a hit.

