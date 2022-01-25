Anushka Sharma fans furious over Shoaib Akhtar's comment on Virat's game

Anushka Sharma fans furious over Shoaib Akhtar's comment on Virat Kohli performance

Anushka Sharma fans are not happy with Shoaib Akhtar's comment on Virat Kohli.

In a recent interview, the former Pakistani cricketer confessed that he feels Virat should have married later in his career for him to perform to the maximum level during his peak cricket years.

The advice, that did not sit well with the Virat wife's fans, called out Akhtar for blaming Virat's performance on his private life.

"Please do not drag anybody's family in the profession," wrote on fan on Twitter.



“Sachin had no problem being married and having children and making runs and records,” another added.

“I don't understand why everyone makes someone personal life responsible for his ongoing bad performance in cricket," questioned another.



Akhtar in his interview with Dainik Jagran said: "I would have not even married if I were in his place. I had just scored runs and enjoyed cricket, these 10-12 years of cricket are different time and doesn't come again, I am not saying getting married is wrong but If you are playing for India, you would have enjoyed the time a little."

"There is pressure from the children, of the family. As the responsibility increases, so does the pressure. Cricketers have a short career span of 14-15 years in which you stay at the peak for five-six years. Those years of Virat have passed, now he has to struggle," he commented

