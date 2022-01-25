 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian shop baby girl items for pregnant Kylie Jenner

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 25, 2022

Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian shop baby girl items for pregnant Kylie Jenner
Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian shop baby girl items for pregnant Kylie Jenner

Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner have dropped massive hints about the upcoming Kardashian-Jenner baby.

Kylie Jenner, who is expecting her second baby with boyfriend Travis Scott, is due in a few days and her aunts are making it their responsibility to shop for the child.

Rolling for Hulu cameras, Khloe and her supermodel sister were spotted browsing a baby store in Sherman Oaks while they picked adorable dolls for the new baby.

At one instant, Khloe also FaceTimed mother Kris Jenner to ask for suggestions.

Kendall rocked and orange and beige cardigan for her day out while Khloe dressed her famous curves in a skintight beige long sleeve, matching pants and a stunning pair of thigh-high Gucci boots. 

More From Entertainment:

Queen Latifah reacts to dismissal of Chris Noth from 'The Equalizer'

Queen Latifah reacts to dismissal of Chris Noth from 'The Equalizer'

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan mourns death of Ayberk Pekcan

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan mourns death of Ayberk Pekcan
The Batman leaked clip: Robert Pattinson saves child in a funeral

The Batman leaked clip: Robert Pattinson saves child in a funeral
Taylor Swift savages Damon Albarn for targeting her song-writing: 'So damaging'

Taylor Swift savages Damon Albarn for targeting her song-writing: 'So damaging'

Kanye West turns makeup artist for Julia Fox's bold looks in Paris Fashion Week

Kanye West turns makeup artist for Julia Fox's bold looks in Paris Fashion Week
Paris Fashion Week opens in mourning for Thierry Mugler

Paris Fashion Week opens in mourning for Thierry Mugler
Cristiano Ronaldo 'evil' girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez slammed for forgetting family

Cristiano Ronaldo 'evil' girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez slammed for forgetting family
Kanye West threatens 'legal action' to Kim Kardashian for 'playing with kids'

Kanye West threatens 'legal action' to Kim Kardashian for 'playing with kids'
Sony Music says it acquires Bob Dylan's catalog of recorded music

Sony Music says it acquires Bob Dylan's catalog of recorded music
Prince Harry and Meghan's multi-million-dollar deal comes under fire amid new report

Prince Harry and Meghan's multi-million-dollar deal comes under fire amid new report
British publication to challenge secrecy regarding Prince Philip's will

British publication to challenge secrecy regarding Prince Philip's will
Ertugrul star Ayberk Pekcan aka Artuk Bey dies at 51 after long battle with cancer

Ertugrul star Ayberk Pekcan aka Artuk Bey dies at 51 after long battle with cancer

Latest

view all