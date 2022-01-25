 
sports
Tuesday Jan 25 2022
By
Atique ur Rehman

PSL 7: Wahab Riaz, Haider Ali, Wasim Akram test positive for coronavirus

By
Atique ur Rehman

Tuesday Jan 25, 2022

Peshwar Zalmi skipper Wahab Riaz (left), Karachi Kings President Wasim Akram (centre), and batter Haider Ali. — PSL/Twitter/File
Peshwar Zalmi skipper Wahab Riaz (left), Karachi Kings President Wasim Akram (centre), and batter Haider Ali. — PSL/Twitter/File

  • Four Peshawar Zalmi players test COVID-19 positive ahead of PSL.
  • Four days back, three cricketers from different franchises tested positive.
  • The seventh edition of the PSL will begin on Jan 27 in Karachi.

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi skipper Wahab Riaz and batter Haider Ali have tested positive for coronavirus, while Karachi Kings President Wasim Akram, too, has contracted COVID-19, sources told Geo News Tuesday, just two days before the start of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The total toll of coronavirus positive players for the Zalmis has reached four as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday confirmed the franchise's Kamran Akmal and Arshad Iqbal had tested positive for COVID-19 and were replaced by players from the reserves pool.

The replacement, according to the PCB, will be temporary and the replaced players can re-integrate into the squad after completing isolation and receiving negative PCR results.

Read more: PCB announces strict COVID-19 protocols for PSL 7

PSL 2022 is set to begin in two days, January 27, at the National Stadium in Karachi, but several players and support staff have already tested positive for coronavirus.

Four days back, the PCB said three cricketers and five members of the support staff from different franchises had tested positive for COVID-19.

The players and officials who had tested negative have entered the biosecure bubble and they were allowed to resume training from January 24.

The PCB has said that each side will be allowed a maximum of 20 players at any given time and the player replaced will be allowed to rejoin the side but will require the event technical committee’s approval.

Read more: NCOC lowers crowd capacity to 25%, bans entry of kids under 12

The seventh edition of PSL will start on January 27 and Peshawar Zalmi will start its campaign on January 28 with a match against Quetta Gladiators.

More From Sports:

ICC Awards 2021: Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam have a message for everyone

ICC Awards 2021: Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam have a message for everyone
PSL 2022: Gladiators in good shape to lift trophy, says Sarfaraz Ahmed

PSL 2022: Gladiators in good shape to lift trophy, says Sarfaraz Ahmed

'New era in football': Michael Owen arrives in Pakistan

'New era in football': Michael Owen arrives in Pakistan

Australia in talks with Pakistan over venue selection due to security, health reasons: report

Australia in talks with Pakistan over venue selection due to security, health reasons: report
PSL 2022: Erin Holland has a message for fans

PSL 2022: Erin Holland has a message for fans
Kamran Akmal, Arshad Iqbal test positive for COVID-19: PCB

Kamran Akmal, Arshad Iqbal test positive for COVID-19: PCB
'Wait is over': PCB releases PSL 7 anthem ‘Agay Dekh' featuring Atif Aslam, Aima Baig

'Wait is over': PCB releases PSL 7 anthem ‘Agay Dekh' featuring Atif Aslam, Aima Baig

Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi announces special award for Fatima Sana

Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi announces special award for Fatima Sana

Foreign players excited to be in Pakistan for PSL 7

Foreign players excited to be in Pakistan for PSL 7
Brendan Taylor says 'coerced' into taking money by Indian spot-fixers

Brendan Taylor says 'coerced' into taking money by Indian spot-fixers
Shaheen Afridi awarded ICC's men's cricketer of the year 2021 title

Shaheen Afridi awarded ICC's men's cricketer of the year 2021 title
Joe Root picked ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year 2021

Joe Root picked ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year 2021

Latest

view all