PCB announces strict COVID-19 protocols for PSL 7

KARACHI: There won’t be any handshakes at toss or after the match and players won’t be able to share any equipment as PCB has announced strict COVID-19 protocols for the PSL7th.



The PCB has also warned players and other participants of the league of serious penalties, including expulsion from the league if anyone is found breaching the protocols.

The protocols have already been shared with the teams and were made public by the PCB on Sunday for the very first time.

“The Health and Safety Protocols document has been designed to ensure health and safety of all participants as well as to provide them a safe and secure environment to prepare, play and perform in the PCB’s marquee event,” the PCB said.

According to the protocols, participants of PSL 7 can enter the managed event environment after the three-day room isolation and two negative PCR Tests.

“During the mandatory quarantine period at the hotel, the housekeeping staff will not be permitted to enter the guest rooms for servicing. Additional towels, bed linen, water, food, etc. will be placed outside individual rooms by hotel staff wearing a surgical mask who shall ring the doorbell after placing such items and leave. Members should open the door and collect the items a minute after the hotel staff has left,” the PCB said.

The players will be tested multiple times throughout the event. The PCB said that participants will undergo at least four PCR Tests during the event period in Karachi from January 27 to February 7. They will undergo another PCR test upon arrival in Lahore and then during the event period in Lahore, there will be seven more PCR tests.

At the hotel, each side is allotted rooms on separate floors of the hotel and maximum possible efforts have been made to avoid cross-interaction between teams at the hotel, while each side has been allocated dedicated common rooms and players and player support personnel are not allowed to use other team’s common room.

However, PCB has allowed the delivery of food from outside through an approved delivery service.

“The delivery will be received by the designated staff members, who will sanitise the packages and place them at a designated spot on the team floor. Members, after consuming the food, will be required to wash their hands for 20 seconds,” the PCB highlighted.

The PCB has further highlighted that dressing rooms will be sanitised by dedicated staff before the teams’ arrival; those with dressing room access will have to maintain social distancing.

Players are told that they cannot apply saliva to shine the ball and will also have to use their own equipment.

“At the toss, there will be social distancing and no handshakes. Post-match, both playing teams and officials will avoid handshakes, while the presentation ceremony will take place in a zero-contact manner,” PCB said.

The PCB added that all the ground staff will undergo PCR test 48 hours or less before their first interaction with the players, player support staff, match officials and will always be required to wear a facemask, covering nose and mouth at all times when on field

Players are not required to wear facemasks at warm-up but must avoid touching their face, nose, mouth and eyes.

Highlighting protocols for management of suspected cases, the PCB said that suspect or positive cases will be immediately isolated from rest of the squad by the team management. Any Individual isolated due to suspected symptoms will be immediately tested by PCR for Covid-19.

“All individuals who have been in close contact (same team, individuals on the same floor or any interaction of longer than 15 minutes from less than two meters) with the case during the previous 48 hours starting from the time of collection of the sample which resulted in a positive test, will be isolated and tested,” the PCB stated.

The PCB added that if symptoms worsen during the course of isolation, the individual will be hospitalized.

A list of breaches, identifying major and minor breaches, is also shared by the PCB.

According to PCB’s list, the following will be constituted as minor breaches:

Not maintaining social distancing of, at least, six feet with people outside the designated zone(s).

Sharing drinks, water bottles, equipment, clothing, towels, and kits with others.

Handshakes with other participants before and after the match.

Not removing dirty laundry from the ground/dressing room after the end of the match.

Going into an occupied isolation room without approval from the Match Manager.

Physiotherapists / Masseurs not wearing masks covering their noses and mouths during treatments.

Engaging in individual physiotherapy sessions more than 15 minutes in duration.

Being present in a restricted area without authorisation.

Meeting anyone from outside the designated bubble other than those on Field of Play.

Breaching any of the Protocols as outlined in the PSL Health and Safety Protocols.

Following acts will be constituted as major breaches:

Visiting or allowing anyone inside the hotel room other than maintenance staff.

Not wearing a face mask covering the nose and mouth when required to do so.

Exiting room during quarantine except for when permitted to do so by the relevant BBIM.

Procuring any item from outside the relevant bubble without informing the relevant BBIM.

Not providing symptom updates when asked to do so by the relevant BBIM.

Not informing the relevant BBIM about developing symptoms.

Taking any measure/medication that could mask symptoms or alter test results.

Meeting any person who is currently symptomatic or has tested positive.

Sharing any information related to Covid cases and/or symptomatic individuals with any unauthorised personnel outside the relevant Managed Event Environment.

The PCB has announced penalties, including fines and expulsion from the league in case anyone is found breaching the protocols.

According to PCB, the penalties can be a fine from 5% of match fees to 500,000PKR and a ban from 1 to 5 matches to expulsion from the league depending on the severity of the breach.