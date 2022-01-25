 
Showbiz
Tuesday Jan 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Ananya Panday says her role in ‘Gehraiyaan’ is ‘emotionally fleshed-out’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 25, 2022

Ananya Panday says her role in ‘Gehraiyaan’ is ‘emotionally fleshed-out’
Ananya Panday says her role in ‘Gehraiyaan’ is ‘emotionally fleshed-out’

Ananya Panday recently got candid to discuss her character ‘Tia’ in the upcoming film Gehraiyaan which has been creating a massive buzz among the movie lovers.

During her conversation with Mid Day, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor shared that she went past of people’s judgement to helm such an emotionally-afflicted role.

“I am only 23. So, it’s not fair to say that I have been through something like this. This is probably one of the most emotionally fleshed-out characters I have played,” she expressed.

Student of The Year 2 star told the outlet that she ‘drew a lot from herself’to play the ‘cathartic’ role.

“I had to tap into my emotions, and (explore) them in depth. Once you go past the barrier where you wonder what people are thinking, and explore your most vulnerable side, only the best in you comes out,” she said.

Talking about the project, Panday added, “The choice we all made was to observe this relationship rather than judge it. Just because the film has the concept of infidelity, it doesn’t mean we are endorsing or glorifying it.”

The movie, also featuring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in pivotal role, is slated to release on February 11.

More From Showbiz:

Pragya Jaiswal says Salman Khan was unhappy when she was edited out of ‘Antim’

Pragya Jaiswal says Salman Khan was unhappy when she was edited out of ‘Antim’
Late Irrfan Khan never celebrated wife's birthday for THIS reason

Late Irrfan Khan never celebrated wife's birthday for THIS reason
‘Gehraiyaan’ promotions: Deepika Padukone sets internet ablaze in orange cut-out dress

‘Gehraiyaan’ promotions: Deepika Padukone sets internet ablaze in orange cut-out dress
Hira Mani and her husband recover from coronavirus

Hira Mani and her husband recover from coronavirus
Katrina Kaif is all geared-up to return to sets for 'Phone Bhoot' song: reports

Katrina Kaif is all geared-up to return to sets for 'Phone Bhoot' song: reports
Anushka Sharma fans furious over Shoaib Akhtar's comment on Virat's game

Anushka Sharma fans furious over Shoaib Akhtar's comment on Virat's game
Alizeh Shah 'assumed' to take on bold roles after viral smoking video

Alizeh Shah 'assumed' to take on bold roles after viral smoking video
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent months making $20M LA home baby-ready

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent months making $20M LA home baby-ready

Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan wrap up Laxman Utekar’s film in Indore, see pics

Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan wrap up Laxman Utekar’s film in Indore, see pics
Katrina Kaif recalls her ‘happy place’ honeymoon with Vicky Kaushal: pics

Katrina Kaif recalls her ‘happy place’ honeymoon with Vicky Kaushal: pics
Shweta Agarwal confirms she is pregnant with first baby

Shweta Agarwal confirms she is pregnant with first baby
Varun Dhawan marks 1st wedding anniversary with Natasha Dalal: see pics

Varun Dhawan marks 1st wedding anniversary with Natasha Dalal: see pics

Latest

view all