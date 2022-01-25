PDM's all-party session underway to finalise long march

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) all-party session is currently underway to finalise the long march plan scheduled to be held on March 23 (Pakistan Day).

Before beginning the session, PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the PTI-led government has "lost its moral standing," adding that the government allies are also hesitant to cooperate due to PTI's "anti-people policies."

The JUI chief said that the Opposition should hold serious talks with all government-allied parties and convince them of their stance against the government.

“If all allied parties support the Opposition in the House, the motion of no confidence would not be required,” he said.

According to sources, the all-party session, under the chairmanship of the PDM chief, is considering the strategy for the long march against the rising inflation and unemployment in the country.

The meeting will also discuss the in-house reshuffle and recommendations of the PDM steering committee. It will also review the foreign funding case against the PTI and Transparency International report which was released earlier today.

PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Mariyyum Aurangzeb were present while PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and vice-president Maryam Nawaz joined the session through video link.

Govt urges Opposition to reschedule their long march

On Monday, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed had said that the Opposition could choose to continue with their long march but he would suggest rescheduling it.

"Both Prime Minister Imran Khan and I love this country as much you (Opposition) do, but remember there is a terrorism threat on March 23," he added.

The minister said that he is not "afraid of PDM’s long march but there are terrorism threats, adding that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was also told not to stage a procession in Rawalpindi because of security reasons but she went ahead with it despite the warnings."

He said that on March 23, foreign ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries will attend the Pakistan Day parade, therefore, "half of Islamabad will under be the control of [the government] and jammers will be installed there."

"How will the Opposition [mark its influence] under such circumstances?" the minister questioned.

Rasheed said that he would suggest "PDM show strength in Islamabad on March 17 or 27."