Esra Bilgic ‘saddened’ over death of ‘Ertugrul’ star Ayberk Pekcan

Leading Turkish actress Esra Bilgiç says that she is ‘saddened’ to lose her ‘brother’ Dirilis: Ertugrul co-star Ayberk Pekcan, who died on Monday.



Esra, who is best known as Halime Sultan, shared a heartfelt note for Ayberk Pekcan.

She took to Instagram and shared behind-the-scene photos with Ayberk Pekcan from Dirilis: Ertugrul along with a heart-wrenching note.

The actress wrote in Turkish which is translated as: “Today is having such a hard day. I am saddened to lose my dear brother Ayberk.”

Esra further said, “Ayberk brother is one of my elders who changed my perspective towards the profession with his valuable advices he gave me in Dirilis: Ertugrul, my first step into acting.”

“He was a very intelligent player that I had the chance to play with. He was also a very funny and cheerful person,” she added.

Ayberk Pekcan, who portrays the role of Artuk Bey in Dirilis: Ertugrul, passed away after a long battle with lung cancer, his family confirmed on Monday. He was 51.