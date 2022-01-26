Love marriage dispute: Girl's father bites off finger of boy's dad during clash

In a love-marriage related conflict, girl's father bites off boy's father's finger during fight.

Incident takes place at 11:30 am in Gulshan-e-Zia, Orangi Town Sector, within the limits of Pakistan Bazar Police Station.

Girl's family members physically abuse boy's family, police say.

Police register FIR and arrest girl's father and uncle.



KARACHI: Wishing to get married turned into a nightmare for a Karachi couple after their families ended up fighting and the girl's father bit off a finger of the boy's dad during the clash, Geo News reported Wednesday, citing the police.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) West Suhai Aziz said that the incident took place at 11:30am in the Gulshan-e-Zia area of Orangi Town, which falls within the limits of Pakistan Bazar Police Station.



According to the police, Muhammad Hussain, the boy's father, said that a girl —identified as Nabila — lived in his neighbourhood and was a classmate of his son, Muhammad Suleiman.



Nabila started liking Suleiman and wanted to marry him, Hussain told the police, adding that the girl visited their house and spoke to the boy's mother, insisting they get the couple married.

According to Hussain, he explained to the girl that since his son doesn't work, they could not get him married yet.



Meanwhile, the girl's father Nadeem — along with his brother Aleem — reached Hussain's house and started beating Suleiman.

Hussain said the two brothers grabbed his wife by the hair and dragged her which tore her clothes.



While Hussain was trying to rescue his wife and son, Nadeem bit off Hussain's finger, the police said.



The police added that the injured Hussain was provided medical aid at the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and a medico-legal report was lodged, after which police registered a first information report (FIR) and arrested both Nadeem and Aleem.

— Thumbnail image: Screengrab via Geo News