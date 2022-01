The Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Athar Minallah. — Geo.tv/File

ISLAMABAD: The cases in the cause list of Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Athar Minallah on Wednesday have been cancelled due to his poor health, Geo News reported.

Due to the unavailability of the chief justice, all the court hearings have been postponed, per the reports.

It is important to mention here that the case related to former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf was included in the list.