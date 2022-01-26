Top military, civilian leaders meet at PM's house to discuss security situation

Prime Minister Imran Khan (L) in a meeting with COAS Gen Bajwa on January 26, 2022 at PM House. — Twitter

The meeting was attended by the Army chief and the DG ISI.

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of top military and civilian leaders was held on Wednesday at the Prime Minister's House to discuss the security situation in the region, Geo News reported.

The meeting at the Prime Minister's House was attended by the Army chief and the director-general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Besides the military leadership, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry also attended the meeting.

According to sources, the meeting discussed security situation in the region and the upcoming visit of the premier to China.

Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday at the PM Office.



During the meeting, professional matters pertaining to the Pakistan Army was discussed, the Prime Minister's Office said on its official Twitter account.

'Judiciary is enjoying complete freedom'

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan also chaired a high-level meeting on civil law reforms. The premier said that the government was making reforms in the civil and criminal laws system in order to ensure effective and speedy justice to the citizens.

PM Imran Khan said for the first time since 1908, the government was making changes in the laws to bring improvement in the dispensation in the way of justice.

He said no government in the past ever thought about reforming the century-old laws in order to maintain status quo and accommodate the elite.

The premier further added that during the tenure of present government, the "judiciary was enjoying complete freedom."

He said prompt and guaranteed delivery of justice was directly linked to improved governance.

