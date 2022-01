Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah. — Geo.tv/File

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday was rushed to a hospital after he suffered chest pain, Geo News reported.

According to the sources, the CM was taken to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) where he underwent CTNG and serum protein tests. Later, he was discharged from the hospital.

A spokesperson for the chief minister said that the CM is at home and he feels better.