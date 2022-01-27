 
Deepika Padukone 'rolls her eyes' at Ranveer Singh's excitement for 'Gehraiyaan'

Deepika Padukone is talking about husband Ranveer Singh's excitement ahead of her forthcoming film Gehraiyaan.

Speaking to Pink Villa in a recent interview, the star was asked to share her views about Singh heavily promoting her movie, to which she rolled her eyes before replying.

“You can also talk about how I promoted his film," responded Deepika.

Upon Ranveer's reaction to the trailer, Deepika shared: “He's the most excited for this film to come out because he's been a big champion of Shakun (Batra) and me working together. He feels like I'm doing what I do best and Shakun's doing what he does best. And therefore when the two of us come together, it's even better. So he's very, very excited."

On a private trip to celebrate Deepika Padukone's birthday, Ranveer turned to his Instagram early January to share a video of wife taking a dip in the sea. “My baby promoting Gehraiyaan on her birthday,” he adorably added the movie reference.

Gehraiyaan also stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. The film addresses the theme of complex relationships, insecurity and infidelity.  

